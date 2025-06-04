Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 title celebration turned fatal on Wednesday as 11 people lost their lives due to stampede near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After RCB, one of the most followed IPL franchises, ended their 18-year wait for an IPL title on Tuesday in Ahmedabad, a big celebration was planned in Bengaluru. An open bus parade was also planned as lakhs turned up to welcome their favourite cricket stars. But, the celebratory mood in the city turned sombre. Nearly two lakh fans gathered outside the stadium, according to news agency PTI, which the police could not control, leading to utter chaos that also left more than 45 fans injured.

Virat Kohli, who has been the face of RCB and played a crucial part in its title win, has now reacted on the incident. "At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted," Kohli wrote in Instagram at around 10:45 PM, while reposting a statement by RCB.

"We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team's arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us," the official statement from RCB read.

"RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration."

India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar also condoled the "tragic" stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrated its first IPL title triumph in 18 years after beating Punjab Kings in the final on Tuesday.

Sachin took to X, wished "strength and peace" to all and wrote, "What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all."

India's decorated spinner Anil Kumble wished a quick recovery to those injured in the stampede and wrote on X, "It's a Sad day for Cricket! My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives while celebrating RCB's victory today. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. Tragic !!"

After the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed a press conference and confirmed, "11 died and 33 were injured in the stampede."

CM Siddaramaiah said that the government will also provide free treatment to the injured and said, "A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations. It happened near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased. The government will provide free treatment to the injured."

