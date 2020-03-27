Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Rishabh Pant's Workout Video Will Inspire You To Stay Fit During Lockdown. Watch

Updated: 27 March 2020 13:07 IST

Rishabh Pant can be seen working out at home in the video shared by the BCCI.

Rishabh Pants Workout Video Will Inspire You To Stay Fit During Lockdown. Watch
No gym, no problem for Rishabh Pant, who is staying fit with his indoor workouts. © Twitter

Rishabh Pant, much like other Indian cricketers, is spending time at home as India fights against the coronavirus pandemic. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman has however made sure he remains fit in these testing times. In a video shared on BCCI's official twitter handle, Rishabh Pant can be seen working out at home. BCCI has captioned the post, "Indoor workout featuring @RishabhPant17". Pant can be seen running on his treadmill and doing other exercises in a bid to remain fit during the nationwide lockdown.

The wicket-keeper batsman has been active on social media for quite some time.

Rishabh Pant, much like other cricketers from India has welcomed PM Modi's 21-day nationwide lockdown. The Delhi Capitals player requested citizens to follow the regulations imposed by the government as India battles against the coronavirus threat.

Rishabh Pant failed to impress in the Test series against New Zealand where he struggled much like other Indian batsmen. The left-hander was also involved in a disastrous run out in the first Test of the series at Wellington. Ajinkya Rahane made a bad call which ended Pant's innings in the first innings of the match.

With the IPL around the corner, Pant will be looking to make the most of the upcoming edition of the tournament. Rishabh Pant made his debut for the Delhi Capitals back in 2016 and is a key cog in their lineup. In last year's IPL, the southpaw smashed 488 runs from 16 matches with an average of 37.53 and a strike rate of 162.66.

This year's IPL was scheduled to begin from March 29, but was postponed to April 15 as a precautionary measure in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

With the government saying that any decision about the tournament can only be taken after April 15, the future of this season of the IPL is hanging in the balance.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
"Have Asked Rishabh Pant To Try A Few Things While Keeping": Wriddhiman Saha
"Have Asked Rishabh Pant To Try A Few Things While Keeping": Wriddhiman Saha
From Yuvraj Singh To KL Rahul, Cricket Fraternity Backs PM Modis "Janata Curfew"
From Yuvraj Singh To KL Rahul, Cricket Fraternity Backs PM Modi's "Janata Curfew"
Ranji Trophy Final: Wriddhiman Saha Included In Bengal Squad
Ranji Trophy Final: Wriddhiman Saha Included In Bengal Squad
Virat Kohli Comes To Rishabh Pants Defence After Another Batting Failure
Virat Kohli Comes To Rishabh Pant's Defence After Another Batting Failure
Virat Kohli Among Six Indian Players Named In Asia XI For T20I Series vs World XI: Report
Virat Kohli Among Six Indian Players Named In Asia XI For T20I Series vs World XI: Report
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.