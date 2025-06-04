What started as a celebration, turned fatal on Wednesday as 11 people died in Bengaluru due to stampede at Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 victory celebration. Much like Tuesday night when the team's win in Ahmedabad triggered a street party in the Garden City, Wednesday too had thousands, which eventually became lakhs, converging at the Chinnaswamy stadium, leaving the police outnumbered and struggling to take control of the situation. The men in uniform tried to use mild force to disperse the crowd or to at least bring some order but that did little to discourage people, many of whom could be seen pressed against the stadium's entrance gate, desperate to get in.

The scenes leading up to the tragedy reminded one of the historic welcome given to the T20 World Cup-winning Indian squad by Mumbai in July last year. However, while the sea of humanity had a gala time in Mumbai, things went haywire in the Garden City.

Sachin Tendulkar has reacted on the incident. "What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all," Sachin posted on X.

Here's what Royal Challengers Bengaluru had to say in its official statement regarding the incident.

"We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team's arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us," the statement read.

"RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

"Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe."

The BCCI said the turn of events was shocking and the organisers should have been better-prepared.

"It's most unfortunate, organisers should have planned RCB's IPL-winning celebrations better," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI.

"When one organises a victory celebration of this magnitude, proper precautions and security measures need to be taken," he added.

With PTI inputs