After a forgettable Asia Cup campaign, where it failed to qualify for the final, the Indian cricket team started off their T20I series against Australia with a four-wicket loss. Despite putting up a 208-run total, a tame Indian bowling attack could not defend the high target. The worst part about the team is that with five more official T20Is left before the opening T20 World Cup game against Pakistan on October 23, the Indian team looks highly unsettled.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly acknowledged that not being able to do well in big tournaments is a matter of concern.

"Rohit Sharma has a winning percentage of almost 80. India has lost last three-four matches but before that he has led in 35-40 matches and lost just five or six. I am sure Rohit and Rahul Dravid will be concerned about the team and everything, and they will improve," Ganguly was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"I am not worried about one or two losses, but yes, we have not done well in big tournaments. We will talk about that. The team will leave (for T20 World Cup in Australia) two to three weeks, will get time to acclimatise and play practice matches."

Regarding Virat Kohli's recent century, he said, "It's very good news that Virat has done well in Asia Cup, and hopefully, he will continue in that vein."

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

With PTI inputs