India vs England 4th T20I Live Streaming: India and England will be squaring off in the fourth match of the five-T20I series. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side is 2-1 up and needs only one win to clinch the series. On the other hand, every game is a must-win contest for guests England, who made a comeback with a dominating victory in the third T20I in Rajkot. The series kicked off with India winning the first game by 7 wickets in Kolkata. The hosts then registered a two-wicket victory in the second game that took place in Chennai. The third match saw England rule the roost with a 26-run win.

With 137 runs, England opener Jos Buttler is the top-scorer in the series, while Varun Chakravarthy is the highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps to his name.

When will the India vs England 4th T20I take place?

The India vs England 4th T20I will take place on Friday, January 31 (IST).

Where will the India vs England 4th T20I be held?

The India vs England 4th T20I will be held at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the India vs England 4th T20I start?

The India vs England 4th T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs England 4th T20I?

The India vs England 4th T20I will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England 4th T20I?

The India vs England 4th T20I will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)