India vs England Live Score, 4th T20I: Hardik Pandya Aims To Surpass Yuzvendra Chahal In Elite Bowlers' List
India vs England 4th T20I LIVE Score: Indian batters have failed to live up to the expectations in the last two matches.
INDvsENG 4th T20I Match Live Score© BCCI
India vs England 4th T20I Live Updates: India take on England in the fourth T20I of the five-match series in Pune. The hosts won the first two games and then lost one. India still have a 2-1 lead in the series. India started the series by winning the first game by 7 wickets in Kolkata. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side then registered a two-wicket victory in the second game in Chennai. England bounced back and won the third match by 26 runs in Rajkot. England opener Jos Buttler (137 runs) leads the run-scorers' chart in the series, while Varun Chakravarthy is the highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs England 4th T20I -
- 17:55 (IST)India vs England Live: Hardik eyes big feat!Hardik Pandya needs only two wickets to become India's joint-second leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket. He has picked 94 wickets across 112 games in the format. Meanwhile, Chahal has 96 scalps to his name in 80 T20Is. Arshdeep Singh is the leading wicketk-taker for India with 98 T20I wickets.
- 17:45 (IST)India vs England Live: A look at squads -India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit RanaEngland Squad: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith(w), Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed
- 17:14 (IST)India vs England Live: Update on Rinku Singh -Attempting some cheeky and audacious shots, a fit-again Rinku Singh was in full flow during an extended net session ahead of the fourth T20 International against England on Friday. Rinku was rested from the second and third game of the series due to back spasms and India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate confirmed that the Aligarh dasher is good to go on Friday."Rinku is fit. He played the first game, hurt himself and missed the next two. But I would imagine Rinku comes back in as soon as he's proper fit. He batted the other night and I think he'll be ready to go tomorrow," India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said during the pre-match press conference.
