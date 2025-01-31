India vs England Live: Update on Rinku Singh -

Attempting some cheeky and audacious shots, a fit-again Rinku Singh was in full flow during an extended net session ahead of the fourth T20 International against England on Friday. Rinku was rested from the second and third game of the series due to back spasms and India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate confirmed that the Aligarh dasher is good to go on Friday.





"Rinku is fit. He played the first game, hurt himself and missed the next two. But I would imagine Rinku comes back in as soon as he's proper fit. He batted the other night and I think he'll be ready to go tomorrow," India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said during the pre-match press conference.