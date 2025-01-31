Virat Kohli's cheap dismissal in the first innings of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways triggered the iconic cricketer's fans, who decided to went their anger on social media. Kohli, making his return for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy after 13 years, was undone by a brilliant delivery from Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan. As a result, Virat only lasted for 15 balls, scoring 6 runs in the process. Disappointed by Kohli's early dismissal, his fans tried to target Himanshu Sangwan on social media, but vented their anger on the wrong person.

Another Instagram user, by the name of Himanshu Sangwan, whose profile was public, suddenly experienced immense traffic on his account, while the comments section of his profile also got filled with hateful words from angry fans.

The person even shared a video and put status, saying he isn't the same Himanshu Sangwan who dismissed Kohli at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

For the 5000-odd crowd that assembled here to watch Kohli (6 off 15 balls), it was fun while it lasted but when he had his off-stump uprooted by Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan in the 28th over of Delhi's first innings, a majority of them took no time to exit the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Kohli came out to bat to a loud reception following the leg before dismissal of Yash Dhull at about 10.30am local time, which was an hour into day's play.

It was left-arm pacer Rahul Sharma who first got to bowl at the cricketing icon and with a spring in his stride, he bowled a yorker down the leg-side only to realise that he had overstepped.

Considering the batter in front, Rahul went for that little extra in his following ball and it turned out to be another no ball.

In the next over bowled by medium pacer Kunal Yadav, Kohli tried to assert himself and played and missed twice to balls pitched on his vulnerable zone -- wide outside the off-stump.

After collecting two singles, Kohli decided to dominate the opposition -- right-arm pacer Sangwan in this particular over.

Standing way outside the crease, Kohli disdainfully dispatched Sangwan towards the straight boundary.

It was still the first session and the ball was doing a bit but in his attempt to dominate Sangwan, the very next ball, Kohli went for an expansive drive off a good length delivery but missed it completely to see his off-stump shattered.

The ball seamed back in contributing to Kohli's downfall.

He had a quick look at the surface before trudging back to the pavilion and with him his sea of fans headed towards the exit door.

With PTI Inputs