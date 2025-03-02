Vidarbha vs Kerala Day 5 Live Updates, Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha will resume the Day 5 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final against Kerala from 249/4 in Nagpur. Currently, Karun Nair (132*) and Akshay Wadkar (4*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as Vidarbha lead by 286 runs. Nair's fourth century of the Ranji Trophy season - and ninth overall including the five tons in Vijay Hazare Trophy - gave Vidarbha the bragging rights and also put one hand on the Ranji Trophy with a third title win in horizon. (Live Scorecard)