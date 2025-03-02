Story ProgressBack to home
Vidarbha vs Kerala Day 5 Live Score Updates, Ranji Trophy Final
Vidarbha vs Kerala Day 5 Live Updates, Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha will resume the Day 5 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final against Kerala from 249/4 in Nagpur.
Vidarbha vs Kerala Day 5 Live Score Updates, Ranji Trophy Final
Vidarbha vs Kerala Day 5 Live Updates, Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha will resume the Day 5 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final against Kerala from 249/4 in Nagpur. Currently, Karun Nair (132*) and Akshay Wadkar (4*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as Vidarbha lead by 286 runs. Nair's fourth century of the Ranji Trophy season - and ninth overall including the five tons in Vijay Hazare Trophy - gave Vidarbha the bragging rights and also put one hand on the Ranji Trophy with a third title win in horizon. (Live Scorecard)
Final, Ranji Trophy, 2024/25, Feb 26, 2025
Play In Progress
VID
379/10 (123.1), 267/5 (102.5)
KER
342/10 (125.0)
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Kerala won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.60
Batsman
Akshay Wadkar
12 (79)
Harsh Dubey
2* (16)
Bowler
MD Nidheesh
39/1 (11.5)
Jalaj Saxena
83/1 (38)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 News, Results and Womens Premier League 2025 News updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
VID vs KER, Ranji Trophy Final Day 5, Live
No run.
Touch fuller and outside off, Dubey leans across and blocks.
MD Nidheesh comes around the wicket to the left-hander, on a length and on off, nips in. Dubey equally negotiates it well by defending.
Good length delivery on middle, Dubey defends.
MD Nidheesh angles in a full ball on middle, Wadkar tries to work it across but miscues his shot to mid on for a single.
In-drifter, length and on middle, straightens a bit. Wadkar solidly blocks on the leg side.
Pitched up, outside off. Dubey drives to the right of mid off for a single.
Was there some bat? Floated well outside off and it turns in sharply. Wadkar prods across as he tries to keep it out but misses and gets hit on the pads. It lobs to the left of short leg. Salman Nizar dives but the ball was just out of his reach. Oh, hello! Kerala have taken a review here. No bat on it. Ball Tracking shows it clips the top of off, umpire's call. On the impact, Wadkar didn't offer a shot, so it doesn't matter. Good review though.
Drags his length back by a bit, full and outside off, Wadkar gets across the line to sweep but misses it.
Too full and targetting the off pole. Wadkar defends it out.
Around off, Wadkar takes a big stride forward and defends it.
FOUR! Vidarbha lead by 302! Drops it short and on middle, Wadkar goes back and pulls it through mid-wicket and it races to the fence.
Flatter and angling on middle from around the wicket. Wadkar gets forward and blocks it out.
Maiden! Goes short and angles well away from the batter. Dubey has nothing to do with it.
Short of a good length delivery on middle, Dubey with soft hands nudges it to mid-wicket.
Spills it full and down the leg side, Dubey looks to flick but misses.
Goes a bit short and angles it across the batter, outside off and nips away. Dubey shoulders arms to it.
Touch fuller and closer to the off pole. Dubey solidly blocks it on the deck.
Lovely nut to start with! A good length delivery, lands around off and zips away a touch. Dubey plants his front foot out to defend but misses.
100 overs have passed and the second new ball is now taken as it has now become mandatory. MD Nidheesh will take the new ball.