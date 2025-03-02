Story ProgressBack to home
Vidarbha Become Ranji Trophy Champions Despite Draw vs Kerala In Final - Here's How
Vidarbha become Ranji Trophy champions after drawing final vs Kerala. Vidarbha take title by virtue of first innings lead.
Vidarbha won their third Ranji Trophy title, courtesy their first innings lead in the final against Kerala as the summit clash ended in a draw on the fifth and final day on Sunday.
The match ended in a draw after Vidarbha reached 375 for 9 in their second innings. Vidarbha had made 379 in their first innings and took a crucial 37-run leasd by bowling out Kerala for 342.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
Vidarbha had earlier won the competition in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 News, Results and Womens Premier League 2025 News updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.