India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India Lose Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul In Quick Succession; Go 6 Down vs NZ
India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja aim to lead six-down India's fightback against New Zealand in their Group A match of Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer fell for 79 runs off 98 balls while Axar Patel too contributed with a 42-run knock. India got off to a terrible start after being reduced to 30 for 3 in 6.4 overs. This is when Iyer and Axar Patel (42) stitched a crucial 98-run stand between them to help India make a remarkable comeback. However, the Blackcaps regained control with the wicket of Axar. Matt Henry has taken two wickets while Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner have picked one each. Earlier, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl in the game. (Live Scorecard)
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: India vs New Zealand, straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai:
- 17:09 (IST)India vs New Zealand Live: OUT!KL Rahul is out for 23 runs off 29 balls. It is a waste of an opportunity from the India wicketkeeper, who is being preferred over Rishabh Pant. He could have played a good knock today before the semi-finals, but failed to make the chance count. It was a flatter delivery from Mitchell Santner that took off the Rahul's outside edge and taken well by Tom Latham behind the stumps.IND 182/6 (39.1)
- 17:08 (IST)India vs New Zealand Live: Good bowling!William O'Rourke spotted Hardik Pandya coming down the track and he pitched a short ball around his body. Hardik was surprised by the bounce and even got an outside edge on it but to his good luck, the ball flew through the vacant gully region.IND 181/5 (38.3)
- 16:59 (IST)India vs New Zealand Live: OUT!Big wicket for New Zealand! Shreyas Iyer is gone for 79 off 98 balls. He failed to time his pull shot properly and hit hte ball in thr air. Will Young ran to his right from mid-wicket and took the catch a couple of steps outside the circle. India are under pressure again.IND 172/5 (36.2)
- 16:49 (IST)India vs New Zealand Live: SIX!Wow! That is a stunning shot from Shreyas Iyer for a six. It was overpitched from William O'Rourke and Iyer slammed it down the ground for the biggie. The ball went over the long-on. This is second consecutive over that sees India fetch 10 runs.IND 164/4 (35)
- 16:28 (IST)India vs New Zealand Live: OUT!Axar Patel is gone! He was looking really nice and was only 8 runs away from a well-deserved fifty, but unfortunately for him, he has to walk back. Rachin Ravindra bowled it around good length, Axar wanted to hit it on the leg side but a top edge. Kane Williamson did well to go behind and take the catch at short square leg.IND 128/4 (29.2)
- 16:22 (IST)India vs New Zealand Live: Fifty for Iyer!27.3 - A single and Shreyas Iyer races to his half-century with it. He gets there in 75 balls. This might seem slow but as per the conditions, this is one of his best knocks as India were really under pressure after losing three wickets for 30 for 3.
- 16:12 (IST)India vs New Zealand Live: 100 up for India!A single from Axar Patel and with it, India race to the 100-run mark. They get there really slow, but this is still a good comeback from the side. Such poor was India's start that New Zealand are still on top of this game.IND 100/3 (24.4)
- 16:08 (IST)India vs New Zealand Live: Iyer earns massive praise!Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar praised Shreyas Iyer by labelling him as the "most aggressive middle-order batter" for India. In the ODI format, Iyer had a strike rate of 101.90 before this game. In the T20I format, his strike rate is 136.12.IND 90/3 (23)
- 15:33 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Maiden over!What a start this is for New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner! He bowled six consecutive dot balls to Shreyas Iyer in the over. This is a really good test for the Indian cricket team ahead of the semi-finals where they are set to face either of South Africa or Australia.IND 44/3 (14)
- 15:15 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: 3 runs off the overIndia have been marred with three quick dismissals. Axar Patel has now been joined by Shreyas Iyer at the crease and the duo is looking to stitch a good partnership. In the previous over of Matt Henry, the duo scores two runs as they aim for some boundaries in the upcoming overs. On the other hand, New Zealand are comfortably dominating the game.IND 35/3 (9 overs)
- 15:10 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: OUTOUT!!! WHATTTT????? Is this for real??? Virat Kohli flops on his 300th ODI match and the person to be blamed in Glenn Phillips. Kohli plays a simple shot as Glenn Phillips shows his fielding skills yet again and takes a a single-handed catch. A shell-shocked Kohli looks at Phillips in disbelief as he makes his way back to the dugout. Even the entire crowd is stunned by Phillips' brilliance. Third wicket gone for India.IND 30/3 (6.4 overs)
- 15:05 (IST)IND vs NZ Live: OUTOUT!!!! WHAT IS HAPPENING???? Kyle Jamieson strikes and provides New Zealand with their second breakthrough as he dismisses Rohit Sharma for 15. Rohit tries to play his pull shot but the ball goes up in the air and Will Young takes a good catch at the mid-on. Second wicket gone for India.IND 22/2 (5.1 overs)
- 14:56 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Kohli's fiery entryPlaying his 300th ODI match, Virat Kohli hits a terrific boundary on the fourth delivery that he played. This boundary comes off Matt Henry in the fifth over. Full outside off, Kohli gets forward and lofts, the bat turns in the hand and the thick inside half is found.IND 21/1 (5 overs)
- 14:49 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Kohli playing his 300th ODIVirat Kohli after 299 ODIs (difference from next best in brackets)Most runs: 14085 (+2548)Most hundreds: 51 (+18)Most 50+ scores: 124 (+32)Highest average: 58.20 (+6.26)Second highest SR: 93.41 (Only Shahid Afridi's 113.16 is higher)
- 14:44 (IST)India vs New Zealand Live: OUTOUT!!! OHH NOOO!!! As India were enjoying a good start provided by their skipper Rohit Sharma, New Zealand get their first breakthrough. Matt Henry strikes and dismisses Shubman Gill for 2. Henry hits onto the pads of Gill as the on-field umpire wastes no time and signals LBW out. This is the first time in this tournament that Gill got out so cheaply. This dismissal came just three balls after Rohit Sharma hammered a huge six off Henry.IND 15/1 (2.5 overs)
- 14:40 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Good over from JamiesonAfter leaking six runs in the first over of Matt Henry, New Zealand make a good comeback and Kyle Jamieson bowls a good second over. He concedes only 1 run as India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill aim for boundaries in the upcoming overs.IND 7/0 (2 overs)
- 14:37 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Rohit's fiery boundaryFOUR!!! What a terrific start for India in this Group Stage match of Champions Trophy against New Zealand. In the first over of Matt Henry, the openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill score six runs, which include a brilliant boundary from Rohit. Shuffles in as Henry goes a tad straighter and a bit slower than the previous deliveries. Sharma gathers it from off and pulls it across the line over mid-wicket for a boundary. This shot leaves Henry stunned as he leaves the crease.IND 6/0 (1 over)
- 14:30 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: We are underwayThe last group stage match of Champions Trophy 2025 between India and New Zealand finally begins. For India, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have started the proceedings. The duo need to form a solid opening partnership, in order to give India a good start. On the other hand, Matt Henry will be bowling the first over for New Zealand. Let's play!!!
- 14:06 (IST)India vs New Zealand Live: Here's what Rohit Sharma said at the toss"Was anyway looking to bat first, wanted to see what we could do upfront and then challenge our bowlers since we chased on both games. Approach will be very similar to the previous games, just trying to do the same things. One change for us - Harshit has been rested, Varun is playing for us. It is all about bowling in partnerships, in both games we have combined to pick 19 wickets. Our spinners have restricted them well and then the seamers have got the wickets."
- 14:06 (IST)India vs New Zealand Live: Here's what Mitchell Santner said at the toss"We'll have a bowl first, looks like a good wicket. Want to put some pressure early and hopefully it skids on well later. We still want to win, we know we are going to be in Lahore later but our job here is do a job here. Daryl Mitchell comes in, Conway misses this one."
- 14:00 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Pitch report"The leg side is shorter for the right handers, and it is a longer hit down the ground. Great weather out here, it is just 24 degrees. This is a black soil pitch from Pakistan, pretty dry and will help spinners in the beginning, but later on it comes on better as the lights come on. The economy rate of the spinners are better, but pacers have picked more wickets," reckon Simon Doull and Dinesh Karthik.
Sanjay Bangar on Kohli
King Kohli's dominance is unmatched!
Who will break @imVkohli’s records? #SanjayBangar shares his thoughts!#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar #INDvNZ | SUN, 2nd MAR, 1:30 PM on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 & Sports 18-1! #Kohli300 pic.twitter.com/nqUxg39dSP
Fans excited for Kohli's 300th ODI
What an incredible journey for #ViratKohli as he gets ready to play his 300th ODI match! #Kohli300— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 2, 2025
Fans love him and sends their best wishes to the superstar. Congratulations, King Kohli! #ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar #INDvNZ | SUN 2 MAR, 1:30 PM on Star Sports 1, Star Sports… pic.twitter.com/8f90xmaPfv
- 13:40 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Will Arshdeep play?India regular pacer Mohammed Shami is highly likely to miss the Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand. He endured a calf injury during the match against Pakistan. In his absence, pacer Arshdeep Singh can play for India in his first Champions Trophy. Arshdeep trained under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Morne Morkel, bowling 13 overs with full run-up while Shami only bowled 6-7 overs with a curtailed run-up.
- 13:31 (IST)IND vs NZ Live: India's tough challenge against NZIndia do not have very fond memories of facing Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips in a Test series at home late last year, which they lost 0-3, and now they have Bracewell too to tackle. The off-spinner has been quite parsimonious so far, conceding just 3.2 runs per over across two matches. So, the effectiveness of Shubman Gill, India’s standout batter in ODIs of late, batting icon Virat Kohli, who made a morale-boosting 100 against Pakistan, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul against them will have a telling impact on the outcome of the game.
- 13:18 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Who will face whom in the semis?If India beat New Zealand, they will top Group A and set up a semi-final clash with Australia in the first semi-final on Tuesday, March 4, at the Dubai International Stadium. New Zealand will face South Africa a day later in the second semi-final in that case.