India's spin might was in full show against New Zealand at the Champions Trophy 2025 as they spun a web and defended a low total of 249/9. It was not just another win but a comprehensive one as India outplayed New Zealand by 44 runs. Apart from Hardik Pandya, all the other Kiwi wickets were taken by spinners. Varun Chakravarthy took five, Kuldeep Yadav two, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel one each. Jadeja got his only wicket in the 33rd over as he trapped Tom Latham in front of the wicket with a brilliant delivery. The New Zealand batter went for a reverse sweep but misjudged the line, as the ball hit his thigh.

However, the way Jadeja appealed irked former New Zealand cricketer-turned-commentator Simon Doull. Jadeja ran down the centre of the pitch while appealing and celebrating.

Doull said, "Have a look at that. You can't be doing that. (It) should've come with a warning."

Generally, players are warned if they step on the pitch.

Coming to the match, NZ won the toss and elected to bowl first. Indian top-order failed, and Men in Blue were reduced to 30/3. A 98-run stand between Iyer (79) and Axar Patel (42 in 61 balls, with five fours and a six) brought India back into the game. However, the dismissal of Iyer and KL Rahul (23 in 29 balls, with a four) reduced India to 182/6. A 41-run stand between Ravindra Jadeja (16 in 20 balls, with a four) and Hardik Pandya (45 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) helped India reach 249/9 in their 50 overs.

Matt Henry's pace worked well for the Kiwis as he picked 5/42 in his eight overs.

During the run-chase of 250 runs, Kiwis kept losing wickets regularly. Kane Williamson (81 in 120 balls, with seven fours) kept the team in the fight, but spinner Varun Chakravarthy (5/42) unleashed a spin web that bamboozled the Kiwis' middle order. Kuldeep Yadav also took 2/56 in 9.3 overs, while Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja each took a wicket.

After three wicketless and nightmarish fixtures during T20 World Cup 2021, Varun's Dubai story met its redemption arc as he took a five-wicket haul in only his second ODI to guide India to a fighting win over New Zealand and help them end the league stage with three wins in three games. He won the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning performance which ripped through Kiwis' middle order.

With ANI inputs