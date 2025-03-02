Story ProgressBack to home
India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Injury Scare For Mohammed Shami; India Set 250-Run Target vs NZ
India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Shreyas Iyer's brilliant knock helped India reach 249/9 in 50 overs against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025
India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025© AFP
India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer's brilliant knock helped India reach 249/9 in 50 overs against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025, Group A match. Asked to bat, India lost quick wickets with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli going back with only 30 runs on the board. However, Shreays Iyer's 98-run partnership with Axar Patel helped them bounce back. Iyer scored 79 while Axar scored 42. Apart from them, Hardik Pandya scored 45. For the Kiwis, Matt Henry was the star bowler as he claimed a five-wicket haul. This is a crucial match as the semi-final matchups will be determined after this game. (Live Scorecard)
First Innings Highlights
Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: India vs New Zealand, straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai:
Match 12, ICC Champions Trophy, 2025, Mar 02, 2025
Innings Break
NZ
IND
249/9 (50.0)
Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.98
Batsman
Bowler
- 18:04 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: India 249 all outMatt Henry took five wickets as India scored 249/9 against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy, Group A match on Sunday in Dubai. Asked to bat first, India lost quick wickets but Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel brought them back. Iyer scored 79 while Axar scored 42. Apart from them, Hardik Pandya scored 45. During the last over, pacer Mohammed Shami had an injury scare as he was hit by the ball while taking a run. New Zealand now need 250 runs to win the match.
- 18:01 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Fiery Hardik PandyaAll-rounder Hardik Pandya brought India out of the trouble with his powerful hitting. In 45 balls, Hardik scored as many runs. This includes four boundaries and two sixes. He departed after Matt Henry struck and scalped his fourth wicket.
- 17:57 (IST)India vs New Zealand Live: Shreyas Iyer's brilliant knockAfter India lost three quick wickets, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel's strong partnership brought them back into the game. Iyer scored 79 off 98 balls while Axar scored 42 off 61 balls. The duo stitched a brilliant partnership of 98 runs.
- 17:53 (IST)India vs New Zealand Live: India lost quick wicketsIndia were off to a horrible start in the last group stage match of Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. They first lost the wicket of Shubman Gill for 2, followed by Rohit Sharma for 14, and then batter Virat kohli, who was playing his 300th ODI match, for 11.
