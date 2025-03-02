India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer's brilliant knock helped India reach 249/9 in 50 overs against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025, Group A match. Asked to bat, India lost quick wickets with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli going back with only 30 runs on the board. However, Shreays Iyer's 98-run partnership with Axar Patel helped them bounce back. Iyer scored 79 while Axar scored 42. Apart from them, Hardik Pandya scored 45. For the Kiwis, Matt Henry was the star bowler as he claimed a five-wicket haul. This is a crucial match as the semi-final matchups will be determined after this game. (Live Scorecard)

Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: India vs New Zealand, straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: