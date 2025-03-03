A funny video involving Virat Kohli and Axar Patel from India's Champions Trophy match vs New Zealand is going viral on social media. During the Group A game between the sides in Dubai on Sunday, the Blackcaps were chasing a target of 250. Kane Williamson held one end tight and kept New Zealand going in the chase despite India making comebacks with wickets at regular intervals. The batter was threatening to take the game away from India but Axar sent him packing on his individual score of 81, leaving New Zealand in deep trouble.

As the players reached to congratulate Axar for the wicket, Kohli went up to him and touched his feet before the spinner stopped him from doing so and it all ended with a laugh.

Watch it here:

Varun Chakravarthy registered a five-wicket haul (5 for 42) as India beat New Zealand by 44 runs in their last Group A game in Dubai. With the win, India ended at the top spot in the group, setting up a semi-final clash with Australia, who finished at the second position in Group B.

Chasing 250-run target, the Blackcaps were bundled out for 205. Kuldeep Yadav accounted for two wickets while Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja scalped one each.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer scored a crucial 79 along with Hardik Pandya's 45 and Axar Patel's 42 to help India post 249 for 9 after getting an invitation to bat. India lost quick wickets with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli going back with only 30 runs on the board. However, Shreyas Iyer's 98-run partnership with Axar Patel helped them bounce back. For the Blackcaps, Matt Henry was the star bowler as he claimed a five-wicket haul (5 for 42).

Varun Chakaravarthy was named the Player of the Match for his first-ever five-wicket haul in just his second game.

"First of all I did feel nervous in the initial stages. I have not played many matches for India in the ODI format but as the game went on I felt better. Virat, Rohit, Shreyas and Hardik were talking to me and that helped. (on when he knew he was playing this game) I found out last night. I was definitely expecting to play for the country but on the other side I was nervous. It was not a rank turner, but if you bowled in the right places it was giving help. The way Kuldeep, Jaddu and Axar bowled, even the pace bowlers, it was a total team effort," said the spinner after the match.