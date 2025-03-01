Story ProgressBack to home
Vidarbha vs Kerala Day 4 Live Score Updates, Ranji Trophy Final
Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Score Updates, Ranji Trophy Final: Kerala will aim to bounce back while Vidarbha will focus on taking a big lead.
Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Updates, Ranji Trophy Final: Kerala will aim to bounce back after a comparatively poor show in their first innings vs Vidarbha in the final of Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Kerala ended the third day on the back foot as the side failed to secure a first innings lead. They were bowled out for 342, just 37 runs short of Vidarbha's first innings total. Should the match end in a draw, Vidarbha will be crowned Ranji Trophy champions for the third time due to the first innings lead. For Kerala, captain Sachin Baby top-scored with 98. Darshan Nalkande, Harsh Dubey and Parth Rekhade took three wickets each for Vidarbha. (Live Scorecard)
Final, Ranji Trophy, 2024/25, Feb 26, 2025
Stumps
VID
379/10 (123.1)
KER
342/10 (125.0)
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Kerala won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.74
Batsman
Bowler
