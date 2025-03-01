Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Updates, Ranji Trophy Final: Kerala will aim to bounce back after a comparatively poor show in their first innings vs Vidarbha in the final of Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Kerala ended the third day on the back foot as the side failed to secure a first innings lead. They were bowled out for 342, just 37 runs short of Vidarbha's first innings total. Should the match end in a draw, Vidarbha will be crowned Ranji Trophy champions for the third time due to the first innings lead. For Kerala, captain Sachin Baby top-scored with 98. Darshan Nalkande, Harsh Dubey and Parth Rekhade took three wickets each for Vidarbha. (Live Scorecard)