Vidarbha vs Kerala LIVE Updates, Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha will look to build on a great platform on Day 1, as they aim to post a mammoth first innings score in the Ranji Trophy final against Kerala. Led by Danish Malewar's unbeaten century (138*) and Karun Nair's superb 86, Vidarbha will begin Day 2 on 254/4. For first time Ranji finalists Kerala, veteran spinner Jalaj Saxena will be hoping to make an impact after going wicketless on the first day. Vidarbha are aiming for only their third Ranji Trophy title. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates from the Ranji Trophy Final, Vidarbha vs Kerala, straight from the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur: