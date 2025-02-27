Story ProgressBack to home
Vidarbha vs Kerala LIVE Scorecard Updates, Ranji Trophy Final
Vidarbha vs Kerala LIVE Scorecard Updates, Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha are aiming for their third Ranji Trophy title, whilst Kerala are in their very first Ranji final.
Vidarbha vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Score© PTI
Vidarbha vs Kerala LIVE Updates, Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha will look to build on a great platform on Day 1, as they aim to post a mammoth first innings score in the Ranji Trophy final against Kerala. Led by Danish Malewar's unbeaten century (138*) and Karun Nair's superb 86, Vidarbha will begin Day 2 on 254/4. For first time Ranji finalists Kerala, veteran spinner Jalaj Saxena will be hoping to make an impact after going wicketless on the first day. Vidarbha are aiming for only their third Ranji Trophy title. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates from the Ranji Trophy Final, Vidarbha vs Kerala, straight from the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur:
Final, Ranji Trophy, 2024/25, Feb 26, 2025
Play In Progress
VID
288/4 (94.0)
KER
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Kerala won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.06
Batsman
Danish Malewar
152 (281)
Yash Thakur
22* (39)
Bowler
MD Nidheesh
43/2 (22)
Nedumankuzhy Basil
40/0 (16)
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
Short and well outside off, Thakur slashes his blade and misses.
Length and on off, this is defended out.
A single to end the over as Thakur tucks it to mid-wicket.
Full and on off, defended to cover.
On middle, this is punched to cover.
Goes full and on off, Thakur looks to defend but outside edges it just short of gully.
Length and on off, defended to cover.
Just short! Fuller delivery outside off, shapes in. Thakur looks to defend but outside edges it to the keeper who collects on a bounce.
Length and outside off, Malewar knocks it to cover.
Angling on the pads, this is turned to mid-wicket for a single.
Pitched up, outside off, this is driven to cover.
Full and on off, Thakur punches it to cover.
Outside off again, Thakur lets it go.
Bowls it full and well outside off, this is left alone.
On middle, this is defended out.
Leg bye! Angling on the pads, Thakur misses his clip and it rolls to fine leg for one.
Leg bye! Down the leg side, Malewar misses his flick and it rolls on the leg side for a leg bye.
On middle, Malewar pushes it to mid-wicket.
Fuller and on leg, Malewar tucks it to mid-wicket.