Ravichandran Ashwin added another feather to his already illustrious Test career by becoming the Indian bowler with the greatest number of five-wicket hauls at home. During Day 2 of the fourth Test match against Australia in Ahmedabad, Ashwin claimed his 26th five-wicket haul and in the process, he went past the record held previously by legendary spinner Anil Kumble. Overall, he is second in the list alongside Rangana Herath while Muttiah Muralitharan tops the list with 45 five-wicket hauls on Sri Lankan soil. This was also his 32nd five-wicket haul in total – sixth-highest in the world.

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly took to social media to shower praises on Ashwin after claiming the massive milestone. “Great to see Ashwin bowl so well on a good pitch .. class will always show .. hopefully this will be a good test match .. good opportunity for Indian batsman after some tuff wickets to bat on, in this series .. @bcci @ashwinravi99,” Ganguly wrote on his Twitter account.

India reached 36 for no loss in their first innings after dismissing Australia for 480 on the second day of the series-deciding fourth Test here on Friday.

Rohit Sharma (17 batting) and Shubman Gill (18 batting) were at the crease at the draw of stumps with India still 444 runs behind.

Ravichandran Ashwin (6/91) was the most successful bowler for India as he picked up five wickets on the second day, while Axar Patel managed to remove Usman Khawaja (180).

Mohammed Shami (2/134) had taken two wickets on day one.

Earlier, resuming the day at 255 for 4, Khawaja and Cameron Green (114) kept batting with ease as they added another 123 runs to consolidate Australia's position.

After a barren morning session, Ashwin dismissed Green and Carey (0) in a space of four balls, before getting rid of Mitchell Starc (6).

Patel then trapped Khawaja, but Todd Murphy (41) and Nathan Lyon (34) added 70 runs to frustrate India.

Ashwin returned to pick up the remaining two wickets.

