NZ vs PAK Live Score 1st T20I: Salman Ali Agha will lead a second-string Pakistan team in the first T20I of a five-match series against a depleted New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. All-rounder Shadab Khan has been recalled to the side, with white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam not part of the team owing to poor performances in the recently concluded Champions Trophy. For the hosts New Zealand, a host of top names are also missing due to Indian Premier League commitments, including regular skipper Mitchell Santner, along with Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson and Glenn Phillips. (Live Scorecard)