On Mohammad Kaif's Birthday, Matthew Hayden Torments Him Again

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif turned 37 on Friday and the sports fraternity recalled his achievements as they wished him on his big day. Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman were among the cricketers who wished Kaif. But there was one wish which hogged the limelight. It was from former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden wished Kaif with a witty tweet.

"Happy Birthday @MohammadKaif I'm sorry for terrifying you at bat pad for all@those years???? Have a wonderful year full happiness and joy!!!," Hayden wrote on his Twitter handle.

In reply, Kaif wrote: "Haha..Thank you @HaydosTweets . You terrified not just me but bowlers all around the world. So relaxing to see this on the mic version of you :)".

Kaif played 125 ODIs for his country, scoring 2753 runs at an average of 32.01, including 2 centuries and 17 fifties.

He made his international debut in 2000 against South Africa in Bengaluru, but didn't get much chance to feature in the longest format of the game. The agile fielder played just 13 Tests and scored 624 runs at an average of 32.84. He has one century and three fifties to his name.