Delhi vs Railways LIVE Updates Day 1, Elite Group D: Virat Kohli returns to domestic cricket after a gap of over 12 years as Delhi face Railways in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, starting Thursday. Kohli will play under Ayush Badoni's captaincy in the game. Kohli's presence has not only lifted the profile of the Indian domestic tournament but also the Delhi team's sagging spirits as it eyes a winning end to an otherwise listless campaign in its final group game. Interestingly, Railways (17 points from six games) have more than a fair shot at making the knock-out stages if they beat Delhi with bonus points and take their tally to 24. Delhi (14 from six games) only have mathematical possibility to rely upon but the 10,000 odd crowd expected to watch isn't bothered about the results. (Live Scorecard)