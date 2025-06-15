Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sachin Tendulkar has spoken to both BCCI and the England Cricket Board (ECB) officials over keeping the Pataudi legacy intact in the India England Test series, according to a report by Cricbuzz. The two cricket boards decided to name the upcoming India-England Test series the 'Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy' in place of the Pataudi Trophy after ECB reportedly decided to retire it. However, the move was met with tremendous backlash and Tendulkar himself has reportedly stepped in to preserve the Pataudi heritage.

According to the report, following the request, it is likely that a medallion in the name of late MAK Pataudi will be presented to the winning captain. “Yes, there is a confirmed plan to retain the Pataudi link in the England-India series," an ECB official told Cricbuzz.

Previously, Test rubbers between England and India in the UK had been played for the Pataudi Trophy, named after Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and his son, Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi.

In March, the ECB wrote to the Pataudi family that they wanted to retire the trophy.

One of the game's all-time greats, Tendulkar remains the leading run-scorer in Test history with 15,921. The 52-year-played 200 Tests between 1989 and 2013 and holds innumerable records across the two formats of Test and ODI.

Anderson is both England's all-time leading wicket-taker and the most successful pace bowler in Test cricket with 704 wickets.

Since retiring from international cricket last summer, the 42-year-old Anderson has worked as England's bowling consultant and is now playing county cricket for Lancashire after recently signing a contract extension.

The two legends faced each other in 14 Tests, with Anderson dismissing Tendulkar nine times — the most by any bowler against the Indian icon.

England are the current and final holders of the Pataudi Trophy, having retained it with a 2-2 draw in a series held over 2021 and 2022 because of the COVID 19 pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)