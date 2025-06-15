Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli posted an emotional message for his late father on the occasion of Father's Day on Sunday. The former Indian cricket team skipper took to social media to reveal the moment that shaped his entire life and helped him in finding success. Kohli revealed that his father taught him the importance of hard work and not taking shortcuts while chasing one's dreams. "He taught me to never rely on shortcuts or influence — because if you truly have it in you, hard work will show it. And if you don't have the will to work for it, then maybe you don't deserve it yet," Virat Kohli said on Instagram.

"When I was offered an easier path once, he refused it for me. With calm conviction, he said, 'If you're good enough, you'll find your way. And if not, it's better to know that early.' That one moment shaped how I live, work, and show up in the world. Happy Father's Day to all the fathers whose quiet strength becomes our lifelong compass," Kohli concluded.

Earlier, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to social media to share a heartfelt post for her dad on the occasion of Father's Day. However, the social media post had a surprise as she also included a hand-written note from daughter Vamika for Virat Kohli.

Virat and Anushka have two children - Vamika and their younger son Akaay. The message on the card read, “He looks like my brother. He is funny. He tickles me. I play makeup with him. I love him so much and he loves me this much."