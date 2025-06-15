Indian cricket team all-rounder Shardul Thakur made a huge case for his inclusion in the playing XI for the first Test match against England starting June 20. Shardul slammed an unbeaten 122 while playing for India A during the intra-squad match against India as part of their preparations. Shardul faced a bowling attack comprising of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj. However, he was able to impress everyone with his batting prowess just in time for the Test series. The all-rounder spot in the playing XI is expected to be decided between Shardul and Nitish Kumar Reddy. As a result, this knock had a massive importance for the all-rounder who last played a Test match for India in 2023.

Now that one half of the seasoned spin duo is not part of the Indian Test team, Kuldeep Yadav is spending more time with Ravindra Jadeja on the tour of England and the initial assessment of the pitches has made him more confident going into the series beginning on June 20.

The retirement of R Ashwin has put more responsibility on Jadeja, who has played 12 Tests in England. The sole specialist spinner in the squad, Kuldeep Yadav, has only bowled nine overs in his sole Test appearance.

Experts have tipped Kuldeep to play a crucial role as India eye their first series win in England since 2007. If not the series opener at Leeds, the spinners are expected to get help at other venues including Birmingham, Lord's and the Oval.

"The wickets are looking good for spinners. It has been good for batting (in Intra Squad game here). First day there was moisture, seamers got help but as the game progressed, spinners got in the game," Kuldeep said on the sidelines of the Intra Squad game here.

The wrist spinner said he hopes to get some assistance from the surfaces over the course of the five games.

"There is bounce for spinners on this surface. Today is day three, I am yet to bowl. The ball is turning a bit and I hope it is the same in the series as well," said Kuldeep.

