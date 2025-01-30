The state of cricket stadiums in Pakistan has sent shockwaves across the global cricketing spectrum, with the slow renovation progress leaving all the stakeholders worried. While India are supposed to play their Champions Trophy fixtures in Dubai, all the other international teams are supposed to set their base in Pakistan. The latest images from the renovation work at the stadium don't paint a particularly rosy picture. Reports from Pakistan have now claimed that it is 'impossible' for authorities to complete the construction work at the stadiums within the deadline.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had promised to complete the renovation work at the stadiums by January 31 but it doesn't look like that is possible now. Pakistan are also scheduled to play a tri-nation ODI series against New Zealand and South Africa at home, starting February 08. But, the progress of work at the venues has had those involved highly worried.

"it seems absolutely impossible to contemplate the renovation work being completed within the deadline, but the personnel handed the responsibility are beaming with confidence," a report in Pakistan media outlet Dawn read.

After the worrying pictures and videos that have emerged on social media, the PCB's promise of 'world class experience' has been exposed. Even getting basic facilities ready in time seems like a challenge at present.

"Look, the stadiums will be in a shape to host matches but the question is the PCB has promised everyone a world-class experience at these renovated venues for the Tri-series and Champions Trophy and whether they can deliver on that promise remains to be seen," news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

“Everything is under control and the stadium will be ready by the 31st,” the PCB's director for the project at the National Stadium in Karachi, Bilal Chauhan, told the media outlet.

“When the chairman shared with us his ambition, our first reaction was that it was impossible to complete the task in the given time,” said Bilal. “But how he gave us full backing inspired belief that we could do it.”