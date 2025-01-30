Sri Lanka vs Australia LIVE Updates, 1st Test Day 2: Australia will be hoping to pile on more runs on Sri Lanka on Day 2 of the first Test in Galle, as Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja resume on unbeaten centuries to help them to 330/2 at Stumps on Day 1. Smith became the fourth Australian batter to cross 10,000 Test runs on Day 1, as he remained not out on 104. Khawaja was preferred in the playing XI over Sam Konstas, and repaid the faith by scoring 147. Prabath Jayasuriya and Jeffrey Vandersay picked up the wickets for Sri Lanka. (LIVE SCORECARD)