Sri Lanka vs Australia LIVE Updates, 1st Test Day 2: Australia will be hoping to pile on more runs on Sri Lanka on Day 2 of the first Test in Galle, as Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja resume on unbeaten centuries to help them to 330/2 at Stumps on Day 1. Smith became the fourth Australian batter to cross 10,000 Test runs on Day 1, as he remained not out on 104. Khawaja was preferred in the playing XI over Sam Konstas, and repaid the faith by scoring 147. Prabath Jayasuriya and Jeffrey Vandersay picked up the wickets for Sri Lanka. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2025, Jan 29, 2025
Day 2 | Morning Session
SL
AUS
414/3 (103.2)
Galle International Stadium, Galle
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.01
Batsman
Usman Khawaja
182* (265)
Josh Inglis
9 (15)
Bowler
Prabath Jayasuriya
136/1 (44)
Jeffrey Vandersay
116/2 (25.2)
SL vs AUS, 1st Test Day 2 LIVE
The outside edges are increasing in number now.
No run.
Full, on off and middle, Josh Inglis blocks.
Flighted full, outside off, Inglis throws his hands at it but gets an inside edge that drops behind and goes to the left of the keeper who sticks out his left hand and snaffles it.
Number 470. That is the Baggy Green number for Josh Inglis. A proud moment for the West Australian.
On middle and leg, turned straight to square leg.
Floated, on the leg stump, Usman Khawaja brings out his reverse sweep and gets it through point for a couple.
On middle and leg, flicked towards short mid-wicket.
Full, on leg, Josh Inglis sweeps it to deep backward square leg for one.
Full, on off, Josh Inglis lunges to push it to cover.
Full, on middle, Usman Khawaja hops across a bit and tucks it behind square on the leg for one.
Slower through the air, around middle and leg, a fraction short, Josh punches it towards silly mid on.
The arm ball, around middle and leg, Inglis gets a big stride to reach the ball and defends.
A touch short, outside off, Josh Inglis punches it towards point.
Jayasuriya darts it quicker and angles it into the batter, on middle and leg, the ball skids on and hurries the batter. Inglis does well to keep it out though.
Full, on off, Josh Inglis taps it to cover.
Tossed up, at the stumps, Usman Khawaja flicks it to deep square leg region for a single.
FOUR! Off the mark in style! A touch short, around off, Josh Inglis rocks back and clips it beautifully through mid-wicket. Asitha Fernando gives it a chase from mid on, gets to the ball, tries to slide and push it back in, but at the same time, makes contact with the ropes. The third umpire wants to check whether the save is clean but the replay confirms that Asitha touched the ball and the ropes at the same time. Boundary signalled. 6 runs and a wicket from the over, Jeffrey Vandersay's figures read 24-0-111-2.
Debutant Josh Inglis walks in next at number 5, replacing his skipper, Steven Smith.
OUT! LBW! At long last, after nearly 70 overs, Sri Lanka get a wicket! And it is the prized scalp of the opposition skipper. Excellent review from Dhananjaya de Silva after missing out on a few on Day 1. Vandersay is a leg spinner but he smartly slips in a googly, around off. Perhaps Smith does not pick it, because he adjusts his batting defense, looking to play for the turn. However, the ball does not turn and goes straight on with the angle instead. Hence, it beats the inside edge of the bat and hits him on his back pad. Kusal Mendis, the keeper, appeals for LBW but the umpire turns it down. The Lankans then take the review and first, UltraEdge is checked, which shows a flat line when the ball goes past the bat. Time for Ball Tracking and it shows to be hitting the top of off stump! Smith's long vigil ends on 141 and the mammoth 266-run stand has been broken after 2-and-a-half sessions. AUSTRALIA ARE 401/3!