Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul's celebration following the side's win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an IPL 2025 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium went viral in no time. The celebration from Rahul was inspired by the movie 'Kantara', he later revealed in a video. Kantara is a 2022 Kannada movie starring Rishabh Shetty, Sapthami Gowda and Achyuth Kumar. Being a Karnataka player, KL has played bulk of his domestic cricket at M Chinnnaswammy Stadium and even played two IPL seasons for RCB, in 2013 and 2016.

After playing a crucial role in DC's win over RCB at Bengaluru, KL, seen as a reserved and calm personality on the field, was extremely animated, thumping his chest and pointing towards the ground and at his jersey as if saying that it (M Chinnaswammy Stadium) is his. He was also seen tapping his bat on the ground.

The way he says 'This is mine' pic.twitter.com/DKnWv2HcmN — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 11, 2025

As RCB play DC again, now on the latter's home ground, former India player Aakash Chopra has urged ex-RCB captain and current batter Virat Kohli to settle the account.

"Who told you to come here as a stranger, to come to this ground as a guest? You are the only one who has been given this place's reign. This is your kingdom, you should come here as the king. We want to bring that feeling for Kohli as the account needs to be settled for KL Rahul's Kantara celebration in Bengaluru," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Virat Kohli will be in Delhi, and Delhi is Kohli's. However, Kohli will have to make a circle and say that this is his ground. It is an important match for both teams. Whoever wins, I would say, will have one foot in for qualification, as you need to win eight games only. So you will be almost there, and RCB don't lose away matches," he added.

DC are set to host RCB at Arun Jaitley Stadium in their reverse fixture on Sunday. RCB hold the third spot in the table with 12 points to their credit, while DC are at the second position with as many points but a better net run rate.

The winner of the game between the teams on Sunday will get closer to the playoffs.