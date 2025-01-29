Delhi Captain Ayush Badoni had to face some tough questions in the press conference ahead of the Ranji Trophy match against Railways, starting Thursday. Badoni, who has been tasked with the responsibility of leading Virat Kohli, a giant name in Indian cricket, in the match was asked if he is feeling nervous ahead of the prospect of captaining Kohli, telling him what to do and where to field. However, Badoni dodged the questions like an ace.

"No, nothing like that (prepared to tell Virat where to field?). I have played against him in the past. I have experienced that pressure. Playing with him will be a lot of fun," Badoni told reporters at the press conference on Wednesday.

Badoni had earlier led another India stalwart in the form of Rishabh Pant, who was also given the option of leading the team like Kohli. But, both turned it down.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity to lead Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. Their presence itself is huge. They motivate players in the dressing room, and we get to learn a lot from them," Badoni added.

"I have a very good bond with Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli. I have played alongside Pant for a long time. Kohli has brought a lot of fun to the dressing room," he further said.

#WATCH | Delhi Ranji team captain Ayush Badoni says, "Everyone is excited and motivated with his (Virat Kohli) arrival. His presence makes everyone lively." pic.twitter.com/0AZjXsZpDA — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025

Delhi are placed sixth in the eight-team Group D with 14 points from six matches but Badoni is only focusing on the match at hand.

"We are not looking at the points table. Anything can happen, but we are going for an outright win. We are very excited.

"Kohli was just telling us to remain confident, the way he carries himself on the field.

"We are quite motivated. And with Virat coming in, we are even more motivated," he added.

"I am not thinking much about the future right now. I just aim to take wickets while bowling and score as many runs as possible while batting," he said.