Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: Bangladesh batters Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das are steadily taking their team's total against Sri Lanka towards the 400-run mark in the scond day of the 1st Test in Galle. Bangladesh are four wickets down currently. Earlier, After a prolonged wait for Test centuries, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim couldn't have wished for better circumstances to turn things around. Both scored gritty tons. While Shanto was out on 148, rahim is still continuing. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 from Galle: