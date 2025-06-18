Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates and Live Score
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Live: Bangladesh are steadily moving towards 400-run total in the first innings after tons from Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmul Hossain Shanto
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates and Live Score© AFP
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: Bangladesh batters Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das are steadily taking their team's total against Sri Lanka towards the 400-run mark in the scond day of the 1st Test in Galle. Bangladesh are four wickets down currently. Earlier, After a prolonged wait for Test centuries, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim couldn't have wished for better circumstances to turn things around. Both scored gritty tons. While Shanto was out on 148, rahim is still continuing. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, Bangladesh in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2025, Jun 17, 2025
Day 2 | Rain Stoppage
SL
BAN
423/4 (130.2)
Galle International Stadium, Galle
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.25
Batsman
Mushfiqur Rahim
159* (325)
Litton Das
61 (84)
Bowler
Milan Rathnayake
25/0 (17)
Prabath Jayasuriya
132/0 (44)
Here are the Live Updates of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 from Galle:
Topics mentioned in this article
SL vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2 Live
UPDATE - 8.12 am GMT - The ground staff are ready with the covers, and here they come. It’s just a light drizzle for now, but the clouds look ominous. The atmosphere has certainly turned, and we might be in for a bit of a delay if this persists. The good thing is that in this part of the world, they cover the entire ground, so if the rain does ease up, the resumption should not take too long.
Game stopped due to : Rain Stoppage
A huge shout of LBW, but the umpire says NO! Dhananjaya de Silva has taken the review. Milan Rathnayake bowls it on a length, angling into the batter. Mushfiqur Rahim gets beaten on the inside edge and wears it on the back pad. Milan Rathnayake looks confident, and they are going upstairs! The UltraEdge shows no bat involved, onto the Ball Tracking, and it shows the umpire's call as it was clipping the top of the leg stump. So the on-field decision of NOT OUT stays intact. Also, the ball rolled towards deep third man and the batters ran three as leg byes!
Too full, on off, Mushfiqur Rahim pushes it to mid off.
The clouds have started to build, and there is a bit more breeze around now. Slightly ominous clouds are looming in the distance, and the ground staff have begun to gather on the sidelines.
Ends the over with a fuller ball, on the off stump. Litton Das lunges forward and defends it to the off side.
FOUR! Well played! Tossed up, Litton Das goes down and fetches it from outside off. Makes a good connection and pumps it over the leaping mid on fielder for a boundary.
Slower and fuller, on the off stump. Litton Das blocks it back to the bowler.
Too full, on off, Litton Das digs it back to the bowler.
Tossed up and fuller, around off. Litton Das presses forward and defends it with the soft hands to off side.