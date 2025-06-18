Despite ending his 18-year wait for an Indian Premier League (IPL) title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025, Virat Kohli had stated after the match that even that achievement ranked five levels below Test cricket to him. Kohli has been a championer of Test cricket throughout his career, describing it as the pinnacle of the sport. Reflecting on Kohli's statement, India's pace spearhead has also echoed that Test cricket is the pinnacle for him. However, Bumrah also sympathised with players - particularly bowlers - who sacrificed their Test career to play T20 leagues.

In a discussion with Kohli's mentor at RCB and former India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik, Bumrah acknowledged the changing mentality among up and coming fast bowlers who see a better future playing T20 cricket and not Tests.

"It's very subjective to every individual. I understand the thought process. They have one career. We do not hide behind a bat. You have to put a lot of strain on your body. You have to look after your family and earn money," Bumrah said in the interaction, which took place on Sky Sports.

"If sometimes their bodies won't allow them to play the longest format and they still want to contribute towards the game, sometimes those are smarter approaches," Bumrah stated.

Bumrah, the No. 1-ranked ICC Test bowler at the moment, however, did claim that Test cricket is still the ultimate platform and format for him.

"Everybody is different. It comes from a time when Test cricket was the pinnacle. This was the format. I grew up watching. I always judge myself through this format. In the current generation, things are different. T20 cricket is there. Leagues are there. Thought processes have changed. Mindsets change. You cannot judge players or fast bowlers. Yes this is the purest format, but everybody is different," Bumrah said.

Bumrah advised players to follow the words said by Kohli and pay respect to the longest format of the game.

"I would encourage people to play this format to earn respect. Like Virat said in his interview, you will get respect through this format. You will get respect all over the world," Bumrah stated.

Jasprit Bumrah has enjoyed a superb career in both the longest and shortest format of the game, boasting the distinction of having been ranked No. 1 in Tests but also being named the 'Player of the Tournament' for a T20 World Cup.