Sachin Tendulkar, along with several other current and former cricketers, took to social media to wish fans on Krishna Janmashtami. The legendary Indian batsman took to Twitter and wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy & blessed Shri #KrishnaJanmashtami". Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan also extended greetings to fans on the auspicious occasion. Dhawan took to Twitter and wrote, "A happy Janmashtami to everyone out there today. Stay safe". Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated in India as it marks the birth of Lord Krishna.

Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina also took to social media to wish his fans on the occasion. In his tweet, Suresh Raina wrote, "Happy Janmashtami Everyone.. May Lord Krishna be with you and your family always! #JaiShriKrishna".

Former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh sent greetings to his fans on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Yuvraj in his tweet wrote, "Wishing you and your family a happy and blessed Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna bless everyone with happiness and laughter! #KrishnaJanmashtami".

Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri wished fans by sharing a tweet on Krishna Janmashtami and said, "On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna enrich your life and lead you to the path of virtue and righteousness. #HappyJanmashtami #KrishnaJanmashtami #LordKrishna".

Ajinkya Rahane, the vice-captain of the Indian team in Test cricket also took to Twitter to greet his fans on Krishna Janmashtami. In his tweet, Rahane wrote, "Happy Janmashtami to everyone...will miss watching the normal dahi handi celebrations in Mumbai this year. Stay home, stay safe. #HappyJanmashtami".