Suresh Raina, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman shared a photo on Instagram alongside teammates MS Dhoni and Murali Vijay on Sunday. In the picture, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Murali Vijay can be seen smiling as CSK's team manager Russell Radhakrishnan is seen in the background. Suresh Raina in the caption of his Instagram post wrote, "Counting days to get on the field and cherish every minute. Can't wait for the season to begin @mahi7781 @mvj8 @russcsk". This year's Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin from September 19 in the UAE and the final of the tournament will be played on November 10.

Raina has been regularly sharing posts on his social media accounts as he has started training for the upcoming edition of the IPL. Earlier in the week, the southpaw had shared a video of himself as he batted at the nets. The left-handed batsman looked in good touch as he middled the ball during a net session in Ghaziabad.

Raina, 33, has played 193 matches in the IPL so far and has scored 5,368 runs. Suresh Raina averages 33.34 in the cash-rich league and has a strike rate of 137.14. Raina has also picked up 25 wickets in the franchise-based tournament.

This year's IPL, which was earlier scheduled to begin from March 29, was postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chennai-based franchise will look to win their fourth IPL title when the Twenty20 league gets underway next month.