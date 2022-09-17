Yusuf Pathan met with the ground staff of the Eden Gardens after his Team India Maharajas' charity match against World Giants ahead of the Legends League Cricket season 2 on Friday. His brother Irfan Pathan shared the adorable video on social media saying: "So much cricket is left in you lala @yusuf_pathan top batting again." Notably, Yusuf played a crucial role in the game on Friday night with his unbeaten 50-run knock that came off 35 balls and helped India Legends register a six-wicket win at the Eden Gardens.

After the game both Yusuf and Irfan acknowledged the effort of the ground staff and the duo also shared some moments of laughter with them.

Watch the video here:

Chasing a target of 171 runs in the game, India Legends lost Virender Sehwag, Parthiv Patel and Mohammad Kaif and were thus reduced to 50 for 3 in 6.5 overs. This is when Yusuf Pathan entered at the crease and stitched 103 runs for the fourth wicket with Tanmay Srivastava to almost seal the game for India Legends.

Srivastava fell on 54 off 39 balls but Yusuf made sure he stood there till the end to take his side home. Later, he stitched an unbeaten 22-run stand with brother Irfan to take India through.

Earlier, Pankaj Singh returned figures of 5 for 26 in his four overs to stop World Giants at 170 for 8 despite Kevin O'Brien's 52 off 31 balls.

The Legends League Cricket season 2 kicks off on Saturday with a match between India Capitals and Guarat Giants at Eden Gardens.

Talking about Yusuf Pathan, the player retired from all formats of cricket last year. He played 57 ODIs and scored 810 runs with the help of two hundreds and three fifties. His strike-rate in the format was 113.60. Meanwhile, he was also a part of 22 T20Is, scoring 236 runs at a strike-rate of 146.58.