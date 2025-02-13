India talisman pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Thursday shared a picture of him hitting the gym after being ruled out from the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a statement on Tuesday night to confirm Bumrah's absence from the tournament. "Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury. The Men's Selection Committee has named Harshit Rana as Bumrah's replacement," BCCI stated.

Bumrah took to his Instagram and shared from inside a gym. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the 31-year-old captioned it, "rebuilding."

Bumrah has been missing from on-field action since January. His last appearance was in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia in Sydney.

After bowling 10.1 overs in the first innings, the A-Lister was visibly in discomfort and went for scans. He was advised by the Australian doctors not to participate in the remainder of the Sydney Test. He came out to bat in the second innings but didn't take up his duties with the ball.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 matches and will be played across Pakistan and Dubai. The ICC Champions Trophy from February 19 to March 9 will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in Dubai under a hybrid model.

The biggest match of the ICC tournament between two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, will be played on February 23. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

India's squad for ICC Champions Trophy, 2025: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non Travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube. The three players will travel to Dubai as and when required.

