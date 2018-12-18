Eoin Morgan, Four Others Added To IPL Auction List

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 Auction is on us as a total of 350 cricketers are set to go under the hammer on Tuesday in Jaipur. All eyes will be glued to this auction that includes 122 capped and 229 uncapped players and two players from associate nations. The auction is expected to be intense as five new players were added to the list in the eleventh hour. According to Espncricinfo, the most notable inclusion is that of England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan. The others are South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen, Australian fast bowler Riley Meredith, and two domestic Indian cricketers Mayank Dagar and Pranav Gupta.

Let's take a brief look into these players:

1) Eoin Morgan: The English captain is a pretty-known face in India. He has turned up for KKR, KXIP and SRH over the years but is yet to make a significant mark in the mega-event. Capable of hitting long sixes, the southpaw on his day can take any opposition by storm.

However, the base price of 2 crores set by the 32-years old might be a bit higher than expected by the franchises. Also, his unavailability for the entire season will be a drawback. But going by the experience and an IPL strike rate of 121.13, franchises will be tempted to buy the English captain.

2) Rassie van der Dussen: This South African batsman is in the mould of Indian domestic legend Amol Muzumdar. A popular name in South African domestic circuit, 29-years old Rassie is yet to don the greens for South Africa. He plays for Highveld Lions but shot to fame following Jozi Stars' winning the inaugural Mzansi Super League where he ended as the highest run-getter with a healthy average of 58.62 and SR of 138.75.

He also has the experience of playing T20 leagues like CPL and the Global T20 Canada. Rassie can strengthen the middle-order of any side with his batting and a modest base-price of 50 lakhs.

3) Riley Meredith: An unknown fast bowler from Tasmania who played for Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL. The 22-years old can regularly clock over 140 kph and can be an interesting prospect for his 'unknown status' in Indian circuit. Can be a handy pick by any franchise.

4) Pranav Gupta: The uncapped Indian batsman from Jammu & Kashmir has a strike rate of 72.09 in domestic T20s. Garnering a solitary half-century in 11 outings, he might be picked by Rajasthan Royals, who have given chances to numerous domestic Indian cricketers over the years.

5) Mayank Dagar: This left-arm spinner from Himachal Pradesh believes in the orthodox style of bowling. He was picked by Priety Zinta's Kings XI Punjab earlier this year. He has scalped 12 wickets in 13 outings and has an economy of 7.34 in T20s. Barely anyone knows that he happens to be the nephew of former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag.