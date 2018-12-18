IPL Auction 2019 Live Updates: Yuvraj Singh Unsold, Jaydev Unadkat Bought For Rs 8.4 Crore

Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is back to enthrall cricket fans and as many as 351 cricketers are set to go under the hammer . No Indian player is in the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore. The venue is new with the Pink City hosting the event instead of Bangalore and so is the auctioneer, Hugh Edmeades, who replaces Richard Madley after 11 seasons. The 10 players in the Rs 2 crore bracket are Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga, Shaun Marsh, Sam Curran, Colin Ingram, Corey Anderson, Angelo Mathews and D'Arcy Short. Indian all-rounder Jaydev Unadkat, who was bought for Rs 11.5 crore by Rajasthan Royals, will also feature in the same bracket. A total of 70 players can be bought at the auction with 20 slots available for the the foreign players. Yuvraj Singh who last played for India in June 2017, has put himself in the Rs 1 crore base price bracket this time alongside other capped Indians - Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel.

IPL Auction 2019 Live Updates straight from Jaipur:

17:06 IST: Fawad Ahmed remains unsold at a base price of Rs 50 Lakh, following which auctioneer Hugh Edmeades announces a 15-minute break.

17.03 IST: Spinners Rahul Sharma and Adam Zampa remain unsold at base prices of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore respectively.

17:01 IST: SOLD! CSK buy Mohit Sharma for Rs 5 crore. He has played 84 IPL matches in his career so far.

17:00 IST: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have taken Mohit Sharma's price to Rs 5 crore.

16:59 IST: Chennai Super Kings show their interest in fast bowler Mohit Sharma, who comes at a base price of Rs 50 lakh.

16:57 IST: SOLD! Varun Aaron sold for Rs 2.4 crore to Rajasthan Royals.

16:53 IST: SOLD! Mohammed Shami, based price Rs 1 crore, sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 4.8 crore.

16:50 IST: Mohammed Shami, who claimed his Test best spell of 6/56 in Australia on Monday, has gone past Rs 3.6 crore from a base price of Rs 1 crore.

16:47 IST: Mumbai Indians buy Lasith Malinga at his base price of Rs 2 crore.

16:46 IST: SOLD! Ishant Sharma sold for Rs 1.1 crore to Delhi Capitals. His base price was Rs 75 lakh.

16:43 IST: SOLD! Unadkat bought for Rs 8.4 crore by Rajasthan Royals.

16:41 IST: Unadkat is set to be the costliest pick among the Indians as his price has already touched Rs 8 crore from a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

16:39 IST: Chennai Super Kings enter the bidding with a Rs 5 crore opening bid.

16:38 IST: Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals are fighting for the left-arm pacer. And Unadkat's price has already crossed Rs. 4 crore.

16:36 IST: Top-priced Indian at the IPL 2019 auction, Jaydev Unadkat is up for bidding.

16:35 IST: The second session of the auction begins in Jaipur.

16:25 IST: SOLD! Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha sold for Rs 1.2 crore to SunRisers Hyderabad.

It gives us immense pleasure to have you back in our squad for #IPL2019!#OrangeArmy, let's make some noise for @Wriddhipops as he's once again a part of the #BleedOrange brigade.#IPLAuction2019 #SabseKirakHyderabad pic.twitter.com/l6IQnlPPzG — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 18, 2018

16:23 IST: Windies wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran, with a base price Rs 75 lakh, sold for Rs 4.2 crore to Kings XI Punjab.

16:22 IST: Nicholas Pooran, with a base price of Rs 75 lakh, has convinced the franchises to take his price past Rs 3 crore.

16:21 IST: SOLD! Jonny Bairstow, with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, sold for Rs 2.2 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

16:18 IST: Naman Ojha remains unsold at a base price of Rs 75 lakh.

16.16 IST: SOLD! Axar Patel, with a base price of Rs 1 crore, sold for Rs 5 crore to Delhi Capitals.

16:15 IST: All-rounder Axar Patel's price goes touches Rs 5 crore.

16:11 IST: The Indian all-rounder, who once fetched a deal of Rs 16 crore in the IPL, remains unsold this time.

16:09 IST: Yuvraj Singh comes in the auction now at a base price of Rs 1 crore.

16:07 IST: Chris Jordan remians unsold at a base price of 1 crore.

16:06 IST: SOLD! Carlos Brathwaite sold for Rs 5 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders.

16:05 IST: KKR have a bid of Rs 5 crore for Brathwaite. Let's see if KXIP wish to vie further.

16:02 IST: Windies star all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has started a bidding war among the franchises. KKR and KXIP are fighting for him and his price has shot to Rs 3 crore from a base price of Rs 75 lakh.

15:59 IST: Woakes remains unsold.

15:58 IST: Chris Woakes is the first player among all-rounders in the first round of IPL auction.

15:57 IST: Another New Zealander Martin Guptill remains unsold at a base price of Rs 1 crore.

15:56 IST: Brendon McCullum remains unsold at a base price of Rs 2 crore.

15:54 IST: SOLD! Hetmyer, with a base price of 50 lakh, sold to RCB for Rs 4.2 crore.

Destructive, left handed and hails from the Carribean! Reminds you of a Legend? Welcome the big-hitting wicket-keeper batsman, Shimron Hetmyer to RCB! #PlayBold #BidForBold #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/tBhbnTiUAK — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) December 18, 2018

15:24 IST: Delhi Daredevils, who recently renamed themselves to Delhi Capitals, will buy 10 players, including three overseas cricketers, with Rs 25.5 crore in their purse.

15:18 IST: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings come in the auction with a purse of Rs 8.4 crore, with just two positions to fill.

15:11 IST: Kings XI Punjab have Rs 36.2 crore in their purse for the auction. They have 15 slots to fill, out of which maximum four can be overseas cricketers.

15:04 IST: Test specialist batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has scored 222 runs in two Tests against Australia, including a century in Adelaide. Fast bowler Ishant Sharma claimed eight wickets in the four-Test series that is currently tied at 1-1.

14:58 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma, who are currently playing Tests for India in Australia, have set themselves base prices of Rs 50 and Rs 75 lakh respectively.

14:50 IST: Australia's Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell have opted out of the IPL auction to keep their focus on the World Cup, to be played in England from May 30 to July 14 next year.

14:38 IST: Jaydev Unadkat, who was bought for whopping Rs 11.5 crore by Rajasthan Royals, will feature in the IPL 2019 auction as the top-priced Indian.

Jaydev Unadkat was sold for a whopping INR 11.5 cr to the @rajasthanroyals at the VIVO #IPLAuction 2018. How much will his winning bid be this season? pic.twitter.com/Veigz8dWar — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2018

14:30 IST: We are just a few minutes away from the action now.

14:20 IST: The IPL franchises are likely to engage in a bidding war for experienced overseas players such as Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales, who are in the Rs 1.5 crore price bracket.

14:10 IST: Yuvraj last played for India in June 2017. At the IPL 2019 auction, he has put himself in the Rs 1 crore base price bracket.

14:00 IST: India's star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh faces the risk of going unsold at the auction. Last year, Kings XI Punjab bought Yuvraj at his base price of Rs 2 crore. He once fetched a record Rs 16 crore deal in the IPL.

With a base price of INR 1 cr @YUVSTRONG12 is all set to go under the hammer at the @Vivo_India #IPLAuction today. Which team should bid for the all-rounder? pic.twitter.com/3RB9R27YQd — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 18, 2018

It's a dream realised - Hugh Edmeades



The #IPL auctioneer speaks about the excitement of being a part of the league, his way of conducting the auction and more



Full interviewhttps://t.co/r4aTKxoV6e #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/5qHg2BMygH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 18, 2018

13:50 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Jaipur.

Teams are also likely to chase experienced overseas players such as Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales, who have put themselves in the Rs 1.5 crore category.

Indian all-rounder Jaydev Unadkat, who was bought for Rs 11.5 crore by Rajasthan Royals, will also feature in the same bracket. A total of 70 players can be bought at the auction with 20 slots available for the the foreign players.

