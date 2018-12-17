 
Indian Premier League 2019 Auction: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 17 December 2018 19:45 IST

The IPL 2019 auction takes place in Jaipur on December 18.

The Indian Premier League auction will take place in Jaipur.

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League kickstarts on March 29, with Chennai Super Kings taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. But before that, it's time for the much-awaited IPL 2019 auction, where 346 cricketers, including 224 Indians, will go under the hammer. This time around, the event will miss Richard Madley, who has been the face of the auction in all the past editions. Replacing him is Hugh Edmeades, an independent fine art, classic car and charity auctioneer. But the excitement of the auction solely revolves around the players, primarily the ones who are looking to make their way back into the spotlight.

When is the auction for the Indian Premier League 2019 season?

The auction for the 2019 IPL will happen on December 18, Tuesday.

Where is the auction for the Indian Premier League 2019 season?

The auction for the 2019 IPL will be held in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

What time will the auction for 2019 Indian Premier League be held?

The auction for the 2019 IPL will begins at 2.30 PM.

Which channel will broadcast the Indian Premier League 2019 auction?

The auction will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. The streaming is also available on Hotstar. For updates, you can also follow sports.ndtv.com.

 

 

Highlights
  • The IPL auction will happen on December 18 in Jaipur
  • Over 300 players will go under the hammer on Tuesday
  • The auction begins at 2.30 PM
