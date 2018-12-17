Indian Premier League 2019 Auction: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League kickstarts on March 29, with Chennai Super Kings taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. But before that, it's time for the much-awaited IPL 2019 auction, where 346 cricketers, including 224 Indians, will go under the hammer. This time around, the event will miss Richard Madley, who has been the face of the auction in all the past editions. Replacing him is Hugh Edmeades, an independent fine art, classic car and charity auctioneer. But the excitement of the auction solely revolves around the players, primarily the ones who are looking to make their way back into the spotlight.