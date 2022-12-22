The 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are on the cusp of completing their preparation for the 2023 auction which gets underway on December 23 in Kochi. While franchises like Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are heading into the auction with multiple vacant spots to fill, others like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, etc, have a smaller purse balance to spend. But, every franchise has a common motive, which is to strengthen its squad.

Ahead of the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi, we take a look at the problem areas each franchise would look to address on Friday.

Chennai Super Kings (INR 20.45 cr):Death overs bowling was one of CSK's biggest concerns in the IPL 2022. With Dwayne Bravo no longer in their ranks, the franchise would look to find a pacer who can fill in that void, and no one barring Sam Curran arguably fits the bill.

Delhi Capitals (INR 19.5cr): Though Delhi have the likes of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner at the top, they need another top-order batter to add some depth to the squad. A back-tup wicket-keeper for Rishabh Pant is also the need of the hour. Someone like Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Litton Das, or Dasun Shanaka can help the team.

Gujarat Titans (INR 19.25cr):Similar to Delhi, Gujrat Titans need another top-order batter, having decided to release Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Mayank Agarwal could be their best bet to fill that void while a quality overseas pacer also needs to be roped in.

Kolkata Knight Riders (INR 7.05cr):Having traded in Shardul Thakur and Lockie Ferguson in big-money moves, KKR can only afford to spend on backups at the auction. They do need an overseas batting option and a few other backup batters. But, the financial constraint is likely to be a big hindrance.

Lucknow Super Giants (INR 23.25cr):Middle-order batting is a problem area for Lucknow Super Giants. The absence of quality all-rounders is also a big concern as none of their top bowlers -- Wood, Avesh, Bishnoi & Mohsin -- can bat. Sam Curran is unarguably the player that fits the bill for them perfectly.

Mumbai Indians (INR 20.55cr):Lack of quality Indian bowlers, barring Jasprit Bumrah, has been one of Mumbai's biggest concerns. Roping in reliable Indian bowlers (both spinners and pacers) is going to be on top of MI's wishlist at the auction.

Punjab King (INR 32.30cr):Quality Indian talent (both in the bowling and batting unit) is what Punjab need at the moment. A move for Mayank Agarwal, who was released by the franchise, couldn't be ruled out while pacers like Ishant Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Sharma, etc. could also be on the radar.

Rajasthan Royals (INR 13.20cr):Last edition's runners-up have almost all areas covered but would look to build a little bit of depth in the roster. Overseas stars like Cameron Green, Josh Philippe, Jason Holder, Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams, etc. could be high on their wishlist.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (INR 8.75cr):A backup left-arm pacer and a backup left-hand batter could be on top of RCB's shopping list at the auction. With their home games set to be held in Bengaluru this time, a quality death bowler is also the need of the hour.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (INR 42.25cr):The team with the biggest purse balance, Hyderabad enter the auction with almost all areas to address. With Kane Williamson out, they also need a few captaincy candidates. Finishers and middle-order batters also remain high on their wishlist. Players like Ben Stokes, Cameron Green, Shakib Al Hasan, and Sikandar Raza could be the names SRH will go after desperately.

