With his aura and intensity, Virat Kohli could bend anything to his will. But, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, his mere presence was enough to "inspire" and "overwhelm" his teammates and opponents alike in one of the most keenly followed matches in the history of Ranji Trophy. When he saw the long queue of spectators jostling to enter the stadium much before the first ball was delivered in Kohli's comeback game in domestic red-ball cricket, his Delhi teammate Navdeep Saini was convinced that this was not going to be just another first-class match.

Saini said that for most of the team's young players who have grown up idolising Kohli and watching his exploits on TV, sharing the space with the maestro was a "different thing" altogether.

"His energy is so high, automatically our energy level also goes up with him around. Then his effort, whenever he is batting, fielding or in gym, his intensity, it is always 110 percent," Saini said at the end of first day's play between Delhi and Railways.

"As we were coming in the morning we saw the long line and realised that this is going to be different...The fans would just pour in," the pacer, who has also played for India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru with Kohli, added.

Upendra Yadav negated Delhi's early advantage with a resolute 95 to steer Railways to 241 on day one of their tie dominated by Kohli's grand return to domestic cricket after 13 years.

"It's a matter of great pride, sharing the dressing room, standing in the slips near him, standing in the ground, the bowlers looking to seek his guidance... it's a great learning experience," Saini said.

Such was the excitement around his return that the DDCA officials were forced to open extra stands due to a crowd of over 10,000, which is not heard of for a Ranji Trophy game.

Delhi Police also had resorted to a lathi charge to control the crowd at the stadium. "Generally when we play Ranji Trophy match we don't see this kind of crowd, so it feels pretty good when a big player comes and plays with you. It was overwhelming. The kind of crowd that you get to see in IPL, the atmosphere was similar today," admitted Upendra Yadav.

The pace trio of Navdeep Saini, Siddhant Sharma and Money Grewal exploited the early morning conditions to reduce Railways to 66 for five in the first session before Upendra and veteran spinner Karn Sharma (50 off 105) forged a 104-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Asked if they were under pressure seeing such a huge crowd for a first-class match, Upendra said, "We were not under pressure because of the big crowd, we did not throw away our wickets, the credit must go to Delhi bowlers.

"But the intensity was very high today as compared to any other Ranji Trophy match. The crowd too played a big part. We are all entertainers and good crowd also makes us feel good," he added.

The number of spectators is expected to swell on the second day when Kohli comes out to bat.

"So how do we maintain composure when Virat bhaiya comes out to bat, we had our bowlers' meeting and we have made our plans, but I will obviously not share with you guys.

"We don't need to get carried away by the atmosphere. We just have to bowl in the good length area. We were inspired, but we are not under pressure. When a cricketer of this stature plays with you, then obviously you get excited," Upendra said.

Earlier, preparations were also made to telecast this game and more stands than usual were readied for the fans, as Kohli geared up to play in his first Ranji Trophy match since 2012.

'Intensity rubbed off on others'

Saini said the star batter's intensity has rubbed off on others after the team endured a rather unimpressive campaign.

"Ever since bhaiya joined our side, there has been a huge change in the team because he is a legend of the game, so to share a dressing room with him is a moment of pride for the boys in the team," said the pacer.

"So we all get inspired by seeing his intensity that remains so high. Seeing him has got intensity high too, which is a big plus point for us," Saini, who took three wickets on day one, told PTI Videos.

Money Grewal, another Delhi pacer, who enjoyed some success against Kohli in the nets, said that he was told by the batting maestro to target the corridor of uncertainty where he has been found wanting in recent times.

"My plan was simple to pitch the ball in the fourth and fifth stump, move the ball and swing it and bowl in good areas, and even during the net session I had a lot of chat with him so he was explaining to me where I should be bowling," Grewal said.

"He was telling me what corridor I should bowl at, particularly fourth and fifth stump so the chat was mainly regarding that.

"My area of focus against him was no different, it was just to bowl him as much as I could in the fourth and fifth stump line as long as the batter is playing the ball then only a chance for a wicket can arise," he added.