Social media platforms have been flooded with pictures of Saaniya Chandok, the animal welfare advocate and entrepreneur who married Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, on Thursday. While cricket and Bollywood have often come together to give the country some power couples, the case with Arjun and Saaniya is a little different. Saaniya comes from a business background and has carved out her own niche in the luxury pet-care sector.

Saaniya, born on 23 June 1998 in Mumbai, attended some of the city's most prestigious educational institutions, including BD Somani International School and The Cathedral & John Connon School.

She later moved to the United Kingdom for her higher studies, graduating from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) in 2020 with a degree in Business Management. In addition to her business acumen, Saaniya is a certified veterinary technician, having completed the ABC programme from the Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS) in 2024.

An Animal-Welfare Advocate

Blending her passion for animals with her academic background, Saaniya founded Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in Mumbai in 2022. The venture is known for offering luxury pet wellness services in India, providing specialised treatments. Despite her family's extensive business empire, Saaniya started her own venture, focusing on the rapidly growing pet-care industry in urban India.

Family Background

Saaniya belongs to the influential Ghai business family. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group. Her family's business interests are significant in the hospitality and food sectors, managing iconic brands such as The InterContinental Hotel (Marine Drive, Mumbai), Baskin-Robbins India, and The Brooklyn Creamery.

Personal Life

Saaniya and Arjun have known each other for years, but rumours of a romantic relationship never surfaced until the news of their engagement became public. Saaniya is known to maintain a low public profile, focusing primarily on her professional work and animal welfare efforts. She has been part of the same social circle as the Tendulkar family for many years and is also close to Arjun's sister, Sara Tendulkar.