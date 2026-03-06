In one of the best matches in T20 World Cup history-where even a 250-plus total did not look safe-India motored into the final after beating England by just seven runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. The tournament co-host will defend its 2024 crown against New Zealand in the final on Sunday in Ahmedabad. India powered to 253/7, the fourth-highest total in T20 World Cup history, while England replied with 246/7, the fifth-highest ever. The match produced 499 runs and 34 sixes - 19 by India and 15 by England.

Cheering from the stands were several celebrities. Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with their daughter Raha, supported India from the stands. Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were also in attendance.

Sanju Samson, dropped on 15, smashed 89 off 42 balls to lead India's innings. Jofra Archer returned figures of 1/61, the most runs conceded by an England bowler in a men's T20 World Cup match.

Jacob Bethell led England's reply with a career-best 105 off 48 balls, including seven sixes. He fell on the first ball of the final over, attempting a risky second run when England still needed 30 to win.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a controlled spell of 1/33 in four overs, while Axar Patel pulled off two stunning catches and played a key role in another dismissal.

India have now beaten England in back-to-back T20 World Cup semifinals and will look to become the first team to win three T20 World Cups and defend their title. New Zealand, meanwhile, are seeking their maiden men's T20 World Cup trophy.