India defeated England by just seven runs in a nail-biting T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final in Mumbai on Thursday, securing their spot in the final of the tournament. The victory came in front of a roaring Wankhede crowd, which also featured a number of iconic figures from Indian sport and film industries. Among the people at the stadium was legendary India captain MS Dhoni. Following India's seven-run win, several fans took to social media to celebrate with the phrase 'Thala for a reason', referring to Dhoni's iconic jersey no. 7.

Dhoni is fondly known as 'Thala' (leader) by Chennai Super Kings fans, and the nickname has now been adopted by many supporters across the country.

On social media, Dhoni is jokingly credited for any cricket occurrence that involves the number 7.

won by 7 runs... for a reason — Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 5, 2026

INDIA WON BY 7 RUNS. THALA FOR A REASON. — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) March 5, 2026

India win by 7 runs!

Tilak scored 21 in 7 balls!

Sanju hit 7 sixes!

Bethel hit 7 sixes!

India lost 7 wickets!

Brook scored 7 runs!

England lost 7 wickets!



MS Dhoni in the stadium! Thala for a reason!#t20wordcup pic.twitter.com/FV0PBxvdu6 — Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 5, 2026

Not only did fans join in on the fun and games, even Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises and the official account of Google India got involved in the 'Thala for a reason' banter.

In the semi-final, India clung on to beat England by seven runs despite Jacob Bethell's superb 105 that put Harry Brook's side within a whisker of pulling off a record chase.

After Sanju Samson's scintillating 89 laid the platform for India to pile up a massive 253-7, England finished agonisingly short on 246-7 after a brilliant effort masterminded by Bethell.

Phil Salt (5), Brook (7) and Jos Buttler (25) fell early to leave England 64-3.

But Bethell, aided by partnerships of 77 with Will Jacks (35) and 50 with Sam Curran (18), kept England in the hunt.

The left-hander hit seven sixes and eight fours in his 48-ball thrash before his run out in the final over finally allowed India to celebrate in front of 35,000 jubilant fans in Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.

India will face New Zealand in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad as they attempt to become the first team to retain the trophy and the first to win it on home soil.

"It's an unbelievable feeling, going to Ahmedabad for the final, a special feeling for the boys," said India captain Suryakumar Yadav, who paid tribute to England.

With AFP inputs