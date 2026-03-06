Axar Patel emerged as one of the unsung heroes of India's thrilling seven-run victory over England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final on Thursday. Axar proved himself to be an all-rounder in the truest sense, not only contributing with bat and ball, but also in the field. Axar had multiple standout moments in the field on Thursday, and arguably changed the game in India's favour when he combined with Shivam Dube to take a crucial catch near the boundary and dismiss England's dangerous all-rounder Will Jacks.

Jacks, along with Jacob Bethell, were steadily bringing England back into the game, stitching a 77-run partnership off just 39 balls. That's when Axar's fielding effort resulted in Jacks' dismissal.

On the final ball of the 14th over, Arshdeep Singh delivered a wide, low full toss, and Jacks connected. Initially it seemed to be going for a maximum.

WATCH: Axar Patel and Shivam Dube combine to take superb catch

Axar Patel! How have you done that?



The catch may go down as Shivam Dube's but Bapu's brilliance made it all happen!



However, Axar Patel, running in at full pace from deep extra cover, managed to grab the ball on the edge of the boundary rope. At this point, Axar realized he was on the verge of losing balance, but somehow maintained incredible composure to throw the ball back up. Shivam Dube, who was also running towards the ball, ended up completing the catch.

The incredible fielding effort saw Jacks depart for 35 off 20, ending what turned out to be England's best partnership of the match.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was visibly pumped after the spectacular catch was completed.

Axar grabbed two other catches in the match, including a spectacular one diving backwards to send England captain Harry Brook back to the dugout. His other catch came in the second over of the match - a much simpler one

The 32-year-old, who is also the vice-captain of Team India in T20I cricket, took one wicket with the ball Tom Banton.