England captain Harry Brook admitted that crucial fielding lapses, including dropping Sanju Samson's catch, proved costly as his side went down to India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final. Speaking during the post-match presentation, Brook admitted that England misread the conditions early on and failed to execute their plans effectively in the field. "We thought there might have been hold, spin in the first innings, slid onto the bat nicely, and India batted well. I'll hold my hands up and admit I made a big mistake dropping Samson. We weren't good enough in the field. We misexecuted, and can't afford to do that against India," Brook said.

India capitalised on England's mistakes to post a massive total, with Samson leading the charge with a commanding knock. The dropped chance proved particularly significant as the Indian batter went on to anchor the innings and guide his side to a formidable score on Thursday.

Despite the defeat, Brook praised young England batter Jacob Bethell for his fearless approach during the chase, highlighting his ability to take on the Indian bowling attack from the very first delivery.

"Bethell was absolutely unbelievable, he'll earn some serious money. To see him taking it from ball one showed the world what he can do. We had a good tournament; we should be extremely proud of how we played. We stuck to it the whole game; unfortunately, we were on the wrong side," Brook added.

Put to bat first, a fiery knock from Sanju Samson (89* in 42 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and cameos from Shivam Dube (43 in 25 balls, with a four and four sixes), Ishan Kishan (39 in 18 balls, with four boundaries), Hardik Pandya (27 in 12 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (21 in seven balls, with three sixes) took India to 253/7 in 20 overs.

Despite having England down at 95/4, India could not dominate them as Jacob Bethell (105 in 48 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and Will Jacks (35 in 20 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) put a counter-attacking 77-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Bethell continued to march on even after Jacks' dismissal and a fiery four-ball cameo of 19 from Jofra Archer took England really close, but not to the finishing line, ending at 246/7.

