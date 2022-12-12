With over 40,000 people in attendance, India and Australia's women's cricket teams played out a spectacle in the 2nd T20I of the 5-match series in Mumbai. Th match turned out to be a humdinger, with both the teams scoring 187 runs, hence pushing the match into a Super Over. In the one-over eliminator, Smriti Mandhana powered India to a score of 20 runs while Renuka Singh Thakur did well with the ball to ensure that the Aussies don't end up chasing the target of 21 runs.

India's thrilling win, together with the crowd support, broke the internet as fans, former cricketers and pundits took to Twitter to hail the cricketing contest that unfolded at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a phenomenal victory in the Super Over in the 2nd T20I against Australia. Big thanks to the 45,000 fans at the DY Patil Stadium who witnessed this epic contest. This is a great advert for women's cricket in India. 3 more games to go! #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/OrXZbrf391 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 11, 2022

What a wonderful game in front of a packed DY Patil stadium and a top effort by the Indian girls to beat Australia. Smriti Mandhana was spectacular and Devika and Richa Ghosh were brilliant in the end. A cracker of a super over. #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/FP6xwYHhUs — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 11, 2022

What a great advertisement for the game of cricket! @mandhana_smriti was brilliant with the bat and @13richaghosh finished off the innings in style while @OfficialDevika held her nerve to level the scores. India's first super over ended up in a super thriller! Well done girls. pic.twitter.com/hDW9ihkQ8Z — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) December 11, 2022

Even Smriti Mandhana, named Player of the Match for her superlative show with the bat, said that it was one of the finest matches she has been a part of.

"Chasing I think everyone in the Indian team enjoys. We also need to work on setting totals though. When they were batting, I realised it was an amazing wicket, I had my eyes on a big score. Didn't want to make the same mistake as the last innings. Happy to see such wickets prepared for women's cricket, you'll get high scores, high run chases. I think this is one of the most entertaining games we've all been a part of," she said after the match.

India needed 14 off the last over bowled by Megan Schutt and Devika Vaidya managed to find two fours to reach 187 for 5 and tie the game, forcing the game into the Super Over.

The home team put on 20 runs in the super over bowled by Heather Graham, thanks to a six and four from Mandhana after Richa Ghosh smashed the first ball for a maximum.

Renuka Thakur was able to defend that total under extreme pressure after getting rid of Alyssa Healy, handing Australia their first loss of the year.

