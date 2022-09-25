The third and final ODI between India and England might have ended in a controversial end as all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran-out Charlotte Dean at the non-striker's end after she was backing up too far ahead before the ball was about to be release. The debate regarding this mode of dismissal has gripped the cricket fraternity. However, it is important to not forget that this game was Jhulan Goswami's international cricket and she bid farewell in style. Team India registered a series sweep as they defeated England in the final ODI by 16 runs.

Jhulan returned with a spell of 2-30 and she went on to take the wickets of Alice Capsey and Kate Cross in her farewell match. She has now ended her career with 355 wickets, out of which 255 came in ODIs -- the most by any bowler in women's ODIs.

The delivery to get the better of Kate Cross was an absolute jaffa. It was a big inswinger that came back down the slope and beat Cross through the bat and pad gap, past the inside-edge and crashed into leg-stump.

last over of her international career was a wicket maiden



Take a bow, Jhulan Goswami pic.twitter.com/9wa4NiCU4q — AKASH (@im_akash196) September 24, 2022

Goswami celebrated by raising her arms high above her shoulders.

Promoted

Charlie Dean had walked out to bat with England at 65/7, chasing 170, and put on a 38-run stand with skipper Amy Jones. Even after Jones was dismissed, Dean kept going and even as Kate Cross fell to the retiring Jhulan Goswami, she kept England's hopes alive.

But Deepti's run-out meant India gave Jhulan Goswami a winning farewell match and also a historic series sweep.