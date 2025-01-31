Virat Kohli's much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy was short-lived, as he was dismissed for just six runs by Himanshu Sangwan on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Kohli showed a glimpse of his brilliance with a beautiful straight drive off Sangwan just a ball before his dismissal. However, the very next delivery proved fatal--angled in on a fullish length just outside off, the ball seamed in sharply as Kohli attempted a drive but left a gap between bat and pad. The delivery rushed through, clipping the off-stump and sending the bails flying.

It was a moment to remember for Sangwan, who not only claimed the prized wicket but also saw the stadium empty out soon after.

Kohli's brief stay at the crease lasted just 15 deliveries, with a solitary boundary to his name. His dismissal left Delhi at 87/3, still trailing Railways by 140 runs.

For the thousands of fans who had flocked to the stadium hoping for a Kohli masterclass, it was a moment of disappointment. However, there remains a chance for redemption--should Delhi get a second innings, Kohli will have another opportunity to make his mark.

The Delhi stadium was buzzing and filled with excitement on Day 1, a sight not common for domestic cricket matches, with fans awaiting action from their hero whose recent performances have been mostly disappointing. Some additional gates were opened to accommodate fans and additional security deployed. As per ESPNCricinfo, over 15,000 fans attended the match.

The Group D clash also saw a fan breaching security as he rushed onto the field to meet Virat Kohli. With Delhi's opening bowlers, Navdeep Saini and Siddhant Sharma, having Railways in trouble at 21/3, the person managed to evade security and reach Kohli and touched his feet. Security personnel quickly intervened and escorted the intruder off the field. Kohli requested them to go easy on the fan and avoid any harsh treatment.

