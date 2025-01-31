Amid the mayhem at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy, Virat Kohli produced another disappointing show in red-ball cricket. Right after hitting his first boundary of the innings against Railways on Day 2 of the group match, Kohli failed to read an inswinging delivery from Himanshu Sangwan and the ball ended up sending his off-stump cartwheeling. Kohli looked to have gained confidence as he smashed an aggressive straight drive for a four down the ground. But, the next delivery made the entire stadium silent.

The crowd, that was buzzing for every single delivery Virat faced, couldn't murmur a single word as the India stalwart departed after scoring just 6 runs off 15 balls. Here's the video:

Sangwan's celebration of Virat's wicket also confirmed how important the dismissal was for the Railways bowler.

Ahead of the start of the match on Day 2, the anticipation in the stadium was palpable, with fans eagerly waiting for a Delhi wicket to fall--just so they could watch their hero walk out to bat.

The Delhi stadium was buzzing and filled with excitement on Day 1, a sight not common for domestic cricket matches, with fans awaiting action from their hero whose recent performances have been mostly disappointing. Some additional gates were opened to accommodate fans and additional security deployed.

As per reports, over 15,000 fans attended the match on the opening day.

The Group D clash also saw a fan breaching security as he rushed onto the field to meet Virat Kohli. With Delhi's opening bowlers, Navdeep Saini and Siddhant Sharma, having Railways in trouble at 21/3, the person managed to evade security and reach Kohli and touched his feet.

Security personnel quickly intervened and escorted the intruder off the field. Kohli requested them to go easy on the fan and avoid any harsh treatment.

