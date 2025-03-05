With India defeating Australia in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025 with a four-wicket victory in Dubai on Tuesday, Pakistan will not be able to organize the final of the event of which they were the host. As per the hybrid formula agreed by Pakistan and ICC, the final now will be played in Dubai, instead of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. This has resulted in Indian fans trolling Pakistan on social media, making fun of the hosts missing their own party.

Virat Kohli's 84 supported by KL Rahul's unbeaten 42 and Hardik Pandya's 28-run cameo led India to a four-wicket win against Australia in the first semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy at Dubai International Stadium.

With this win, India became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy final for a third consecutive time. They will now take on the winner of the second semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand in Dubai on March 9.

India played all their matches in Dubai and it was agreed before the start of the tournament that India will not travel to Pakistan and thus the final will be played in Dubai if India was in contention.

"Gaddafi Stadium knocked out of the Champions Trophy," said a fan in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament in the league stage after losing to New Zealand and India in their first two matches.

Gaddafi stadium knocked out of the Champions Trophy. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 4, 2025

Here are some more tweets trolling Pakistan -

Champions Trophy 2025 - Pakistan



- Host team Pakistan knocked out of the tournament by India in Dubai.



- 3 matches washed out in their best stadiums.



- 1 Semi-Final played outside Pakistan.



- Now, the Final will also take place in Dubai instead of Pakistan.



This has been a... pic.twitter.com/iejOaxjTuz — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 4, 2025

So it's official:

23 Feb: Pakistan Champions Trophy Se bahar

4 March : Champions Trophy Pakistan Se bahar



This Shot show how champion trophy is going far away from Pakistan pic.twitter.com/WtjEwT5evk — Adiii (@adiibhauu) March 4, 2025

Pakistanis suffer a meltdown after India shifts the Champions Trophy final out of Pakistan



1. Despairing meltdown pic.twitter.com/AfX0CygZux — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) March 4, 2025

Champions Trophy is in Pakistan.

But Pakistan is not in #ChampionsTrophy

Final will be played in Pakistan.

But Pakistan is not in Final.

India is now in Final.

So Final is not in Pakistan.



Ajeeb dastaan hain ye...#ChampionsTrophy2025 — The Legal Man (@LegalTL) March 4, 2025

India will play the winner of the second semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa, set to be played in Lahore on Wednesday, in the final on March 9.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)