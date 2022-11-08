Though cricket is one of the most popular sports in both England and India, with both the teams regularly doing well in major events, it might come as a big surprise that the two powerhouses have faced each other only thrice in the knockouts of the ICC events. The 2022 T20 World Cup 2022 will be only the fourth time that India and England will square off in a knockout match of an ICC event. Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler will lead their sides at the Adelaide Oval in the second semi-final of the ongoing tournament on Thursday.

Heading into the semi-final, it is important to mention that India have an advantage over England when it comes to head-to-head record in knockout matches at ICC events. India defeated England in the 1983 World Cup semi-final and the 2013 Champions Trophy final.

On the other hand, England defeated India in the semi-final of the 1987 World Cup.

When it comes to all T20Is between India and England, the former has an upper hand there as well as they have won 12 games out of 22. England have won 10. These two teams have faced each other thrice in T20 World Cups (2007, 2009, and 2012). There also India have the upper hand, winning two and losing one.

Here is how the three knockout matches at ICC events unfolded between India and England:

1983 World Cup semi-final

In this match, the Bob Willis-led England won the toss and opted to bat first. Graeme Fowler top-scored with a knock of 33 while his opening partner Chris Tavare scored 32. England managed to post just 213 runs. For India, skipper Kapil Dev returned with three wickets while Roger Binny and Mohinder Amarnath scalped two wickets each.

Chasing 214, Team India did not break a sweat as they chased down the target within 55 overs. Yashpal Sharma top-scored with a knock of 61 while Mohinder Amarnath played a knock of 46. Sandeep Patil also registered a half-century and he remained unbeaten to take India over the line. For his all-round performance, Amarnath was adjudged as Player Of The Match. India then went on to lift the World Cup for the very first time.

1987 World Cup semi-final

England avenged the defeat of the 1983 World Cup semi-final and they outclassed India by 35 runs. Batting first, the Mike Gatting-led England posted 254/6 in 50 overs. Graham Gooch played a match-winning knock of 115 runs off 136 balls with the help of 11 fours. For India, Maninder Singh returned with three wickets.

Chasing 255, India fell 35 runs short as they were bundled out for 219. Mohammad Azharuddin scored 64 but it did not prove to be enough to take Team India over the line. Eddie Hemmings returned with four wickets while Neil Foster took three to bundle out India inside 46 overs. However, England failed to lift the title as they suffered a defeat against Australia in the summit clash.

2013 Champions Trophy final

Rain played spoilsport in the summit clash and hence the match had to be curtailed to 20 overs per side. Team India batted first and they found the going tough, as runs were not easy to come by. Virat Kohli scored 43 off 34 balls to help the side post 129/7 in 20 overs. For England, Ravi Bopara returned with three wickets.

Promoted

Chasing 130, England were cruising in the chase but Ishant Sharma's 18th over changed the course of the game as he dismissed Eoin Morgan and Bopara in the same over. In the end, India went on to lift the title as they won the summit clash by five runs.

Now, it needs to be seen who manages to get over the line in the all-important semi-final of the T20 World Cup, slated to be played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.