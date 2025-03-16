India Masters vs West Indies Masters LIVE Streaming, International Masters League Final: Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara square off as India Masters take on West Indies Masters in the final of the International Masters League (IML) 2025. The powerpacked India Masters team, which also features the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan, entered the final after thrashing Australia Masters by 94 runs in the semi-final. On the other hand, West Indies Masters beat table-toppers Sri Lanka Masters. Yuvraj is India's top run-scorer of the tournament, with 166, but Tendulkar is not far behind on 156.

India Masters vs West Indies Masters, International Masters League 2025 LIVE Streaming, IML 2025 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India Masters vs West Indies Masters, IML 2025 final take place?

The India Masters vs West Indies Masters, IML 2025 final will be held on Sunday, March 16 (IST).

Where will the India Masters vs West Indies Masters, IML 2025 final be held?

The India Masters vs West Indies Masters, IML 2025 final will be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, India.

What time will the India Masters vs West Indies Masters, IML 2025 final start?

The India Masters vs West Indies Masters, IML 2025 final will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India Masters vs West Indies Masters, IML 2025 final?

The India Masters vs West Indies Masters, IML 2025 final will be televised live on the Colors Cineplex and Colours Cineplex Superhits channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India Masters vs West Indies Masters, IML 2025 final?

The India Masters vs West Indies Masters, IML 2025 final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

