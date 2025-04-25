In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 people in Kashmir on April 22, the heinous act has been condemned worldwide. Reactions have strong from all quarters, including sports organisations. Twenty six people died as terrorists from a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot opened fire on a group of unsuspecting tourists in the scenic meadows of Baisaran in Pahalgam, resulting in one of the worst face-offs with Pakistan. Cricket between the two countries has also come under focus after the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

India and Pakistan, for the last decade, have been playing each other only in ICC (International Cricket Council) and continental cricket events. The last time the two teams played a bilateral series between themselves was in 2012-13. India vs Pakistan cricket clashes always draw huge crowd in any part of the world. Almost always the two teams are drawn together in the group stages of all ICC and continental events to grab maximum eyeballs. But after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, some speculative reports claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has written to the ICC, so that India and Pakistan are not clubbed in the same group in future global events (like World Cup and the Champions Trophy).

A report in Cricbuzz, however, said it was not the case. "A top BCCI office-bearer also told that such a development is news to him. The BCCI authorities are sensitive to the prevailing national mood but as things stand, there is no truth to the speculation," it said.

There is no big men's ICC event this year. The Women's World Cup will be played in India in September-October. Pakistan have qualified for it and as per earlier agreements, it will play its matches at a neutral venue. Before that there is the men's Asia Cup, where India are the designated hosts. That tournament will also be held at a neutral venue.

The BCCI has also made its stance clear regarding playing Pakistan on the cricket field. "We are with the victims and we condemn it. Whatever our government will say, we will do. We don't play with Pakistan in bilateral series because of the government stand. And we will not play with Pakistan in bilaterals going forward. But when it comes to ICC event we play due to ICC engagement. ICC is also aware whatever is happening they will to it (sic)," Rajeev Shukla, BCCI vice-president, told Sports Tak.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also expressed his condolences over the attack.

"The cricketing community is deeply shocked and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives in the gruesome terror attack at Pahalgam yesterday. On behalf of the BCCI, while condemning this ghastly and cowardly act with strongest possible words, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls. In sharing their pain and grief, we stand hand in hand at this hour of tragedy," Saikia said.